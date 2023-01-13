Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Lady Demons blow by Nicholls for third straight win, 76-64
THIBODAUX – Northwestern State set the tone in the first 10 minutes of Saturday’s game at Nicholls and did not let up in the final 30. The Lady Demons (7-8, 3-2) forced eight first-quarter turnovers and turned them into a 19-4 run that propelled them to the 76-64 win over the Colonels. It is the third straight Southland Conference win for NSU, matching the longest streak since the 2015-16 season.
kalb.com
Slow start at Nicholls too much for Demons to overcome
The Demons nearly climbed all the way out of a double-digit deficit only to see the homestanding Colonels pull away in the final 10 minutes of the game to grab a 77-63 victory inside Stopher Gymnasium and a split of the two-game season series. “Nicholls has a great ball club,”...
kalb.com
Former ASH Trojans, current TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark joins us on Sportsnite!
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former ASH Trojan and current TCU Horned Frog Bud Clark and his mom Katoya Flowers share what it is like to experience and play in the College Football Semifinal game against Michigan and National Championship game against Georgia. Clark had a pick six in the first...
kalb.com
ASH sweeps Red River Rivalry against Pineville with thrilling buzzer beater
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans faced their long-time rival, the Pineville Rebels, in the Red River Rivalry at Caesar’s Palace on Jan. 13. The matchup between the Lady Trojans and Lady Rebels had a lot more on the line than winning the rivalry since the coaches are married, making things interesting.
kalb.com
LDWF, NPSO rescue hunter in Natchitoches Parish accident
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB/LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies rescued a hunter involved a tree stand accident in Natchitoches Parish on Jan. 14. Authorities were notified around 3:25 p.m. about an injured hunter who fell from his...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
KTBS
Multi parish pursuit lands a Stonewall man and Shreveport woman in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and a woman after a multi parish pursuit, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Just before 4:30 a.m., Caddo deputies were notified of a vehicle pursuit entering Caddo Parish from DeSoto Parish on Interstate 49 North. The pursuit involved two people and a dog on a stolen motorcycle. Caddo deputies did not engage with the pursuit for safety reasons.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
kalb.com
Alpha Phi Alpha hosts wreath-laying ceremony for MLK Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This afternoon a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Martin Luther King memorial in downtown Alexandria ahead of MLK Day. It was organized by the local Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter and attended by several people and community leaders. The event served as a reminder of Dr. King’s contributions to the civil rights movement and his message of equality and justice for all people. Speeches and prayers were made for Dr. King, and keynote speaker Anthony Reed said it is important to revisit Dr. King’s dream every year in order to keep society moving toward equality.
Ruston man accused of robbing Marion convenience store workers at gunpoint
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 2, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an Armed Robbery complaint at a convenience store in Marion, La. Deputies learned that a male suspect demanded money while pointing a handgun at the store’s cashier. According to deputies, they identified […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Reconstruction: Promises Broken – a Talk by Local Civic Leader John Winston
NSU’s student union ballroom hosted the inaugural 2023 talk of the Black Studies Minor Natchitoches Civil Rights Speaker Series. Community leader, educator and past president of the Natchitoches Parish Voters and Civic League, John Winston, spoke before an audience of around 40 faculty, students and local residents. His talk...
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
KSLA
Natchitoches man found guilty of shooting, killing 2 people in nightclub
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 12, a jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot. The 12-person jury unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, of Natchitoches, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. They were shot and killed after an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow worked as a security guard at the club during that time, according to Caddo District Attorney’s Office.
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
kalb.com
Rapides Drug Court hosts community clean up in honor of MLK Day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, the Rapides Drug Court held a community clean-up in downtown Alexandria in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Over a dozen people involved in the drug court, including judge Patricia Koch who presides over the court, helped pick up trash along the walking paths in downtown.
americanmilitarynews.com
BODYCAM: Cop shoots man choking him with baton
Body camera footage recently released online shows a Louisiana police officer shoot a man who’d seized the officer’s baton and choked him with it during a drawn-out hand-to-hand struggle on Thanksgiving Day. The officer responded to a report of a man laying in the road on Nov. 24...
kalb.com
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 Burger King shooting on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 3 at the Burger King at 1207 MacArthur drive where an employee was shot in the abdomen. According to APD, a 19-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen inside of the...
caddoda.com
Winslow guilty of two manslaughter deaths
A Natchitoches man is guilty of manslaughter in connection with two deaths at a local nightspot, a Caddo Parish jury decreed Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.’s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee’Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
kalb.com
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
