49ers' Kittle says he's been without power for 4 days

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Even NFL superstars are not immune to the power outages that have been plaguing the Bay Area for the past two weeks. On Thursday night, 49ers tight end George Kittle said he has been without power for going on four days.

“Yo @PGE4Me I've been without power going on 4 days. A lil help would be appreciated thanks. Just trying to prepare for something this weekend,” the Pro Bowler tweeted .

In typical Kittle fashion, he had some fun with the situation, replying to his own tweet with a gif of Fred Flinstone rubbing two sticks together with the caption, “Me right now.”

There have been widespread outages throughout the Bay Area as storms have battered the region since New Year’s Eve. On Jan. 4, more than 100,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power at one point.

The outages died down as the weather calmed on Thursday — as of 5:00 p.m. 6,689 customers were without power. The South Bay, where the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium is located, is facing the biggest issues. Of the 6,689 without power, 5,566 are located in the South Bay.

The 49ers open the postseason Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against the Seattle Seahawks.

