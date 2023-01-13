Read full article on original website
Gina Flores
3d ago
Inside job for sure. They knew what they were going for and what it was in and where it was at exactly. SMH.
Reply(2)
15
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
foxla.com
Father found dead in Irvine home; son arrested
IRVINE, Calif. - A 24-year-old Irvine man was arrested for his own father's homicide after his body was found in the home they shared, according to police. Officials said 69-year-old Bruce Shipper was found dead inside the home on Windwood in the Woodbridge community Friday after officers responded to a call reporting a man injured.
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
Irvine Man, 24, Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Father to Death
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 69-year-old father in the Irvine home they share, authorities said Sunday.
Shots fired during reported robbery at Macy’s in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
Gunfire erupted during an armed robbery at a Macy’s department store in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw on Sunday, authorities said. Police responded at 11:34 a.m. to reports of shots fired, Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department said. Information posted to the Citizen app identified the location as Macy’s, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., and the incident […]
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday.
foxla.com
Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.
KTLA.com
37-year-old man arrested for trying to disarm deputy in Rancho Cucamonga
A 37-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to take a deputy’s gun during a disturbance, officials with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The incident occurred on Jan. 7, at around 11:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Grove Avenue when a deputy with the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s station responded to the location on a verbal disturbance call.
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman found dead in grocery store parking lot
PALMDALE, Calif. – The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Michael Pittman.
Authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man to death in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Los Angeles after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 107th Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County after receiving reports of s tabbing at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information immediately available on a suspect in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.
24-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing his father in Irvine
An Irvine man was arrested for fatally stabbing his father on Saturday. A coworker of the victim, 69-year-old Bruce Shipper, appeared at his house on Windwood Drive in the Woodbridge community Saturday morning after Shipper failed to show up for work, according to police. Shipper's 24-year-old son, Tyler, is said to have answered the door. Police say he appeared disheveled and would not let the coworker into the home, prompting them to call 911. Officers were dispatched to the home, as well as first responders with Orange County Fire Authority. They found Bruce Shipper dead inside the home. "It appears Tyler and the decedent are the only residents at the location," said Irvine Police Department Sergeant Karie Davies. "Tyler did not appear to be injured and the motive remains under investigation.'Investigators recovered a knife they believe was used in the stabbing from the scene.Tyler Shipper was arrested on suspicion of homicide. Anyone with additional information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (949) 724-7098.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run drive in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A man was killed Sunday by a hit-and-run vehicle in Westminster, authorities said. Officers dispatched to the 14300 block of Newland Street at about 2:35 a.m. regarding a person down in traffic lanes, and located the man down in the northbound lanes of Newland Street, north of Hazard Avenue, the Westminster Police Department reported.
KTLA.com
San Pedro woman busted during investigation into drug smuggling in Los Angeles County jails
A San Pedro woman is in custody after authorities discovered fentanyl, heroin and illegal firearms inside her residence, officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced last week. The woman’s arrest came after detectives with LASD’s Organized Crime Task Force received information about inmates in county jails conspiring...
Wrecked Vehicle, Ejected Deceased Driver Discovered Down Ravine off 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angles County, CA: One person was ejected and killed in a violent wreck on Interstate 5 in the city of Santa Clarita at some time over the weekend, investigators believe. California Highway Patrol officials say a white Honda Accord was found in a ravine off the northbound...
Man suspected of killing Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the man suspected of shooting and killing a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Macy's in Baldwin Hills; 2 sought
LOS ANGELES - The search continues Sunday for two suspects who allegedly fired shots inside a Baldwin Hills store, according to police. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the jewelry counter inside the Macy's at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The two suspects were last seen getting into a...
Video captures restaurant owners brutally attacked in Glendale
Security video captured the moment two people were brutally attacked while unloading items into their Glendale restaurant on Friday. The victims say the incident happened around 5:50 p.m. outside of their restaurant on Brand Boulevard. Video shows a male victim standing still as three male suspects approached him in a narrow walkway. Words are exchanged […]
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
newsmirror.net
Local man waves gun at police, is shot
Social media was abuzz with speculation on Saturday, Jan. 7, as yellow crime scene tape surrounded the Yucaipa Police Department and Yucaipa City Hall. According to a press release from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 10:24 a.m., deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported a male subject, who was involved in a minor traffic collision, exited his vehicle and was walking near the sheriff’s station.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
Robbers Steal $560,000 Worth of Jewelry in Garden Grove
Three men who stole $560,000 worth of jewelry from a vehicle at a Garden Grove (22) Freeway off-ramp in Garden Grove during a daylight robbery Thursday are on the loose.
Comments / 23