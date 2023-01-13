Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
Former WWE Official Believes Cody Rhodes Will Win the 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE official Mike Chioda shared his pick for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble winner on a recent edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast. Chioda believes Cody Rhodes will not only compete in this year’s Royal Rumble, but will also be the winner, challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.
Vince McMahon’s Return Not Expected to Impact on Potential Plans for The Rock or John Cena
On this week’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and whether or not it will have any impact on any potential plans for The Rock or John Cena leading up to WrestleMania 39. Meltzer said, “The basic thing is...
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
Mickie James Sounds Off On Mandy Rose Situation, Reports Of WWE Sale
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview promoting the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about the ongoing rumors of a potential WWE sale, as well as the recent Mandy Rose situation. Featured...
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
Jim Cornette Discusses the Evolution of Wrestling Over the Past 70 Years
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette examined the business over seven decades and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue:. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up to...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (1/9/23) – Legacy Arena Birmingham, AL– 7,088 sold. AEW Dynamite (1/11/23) – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 9,636 sold. WWE SmackDown (1/13/23) – Resch Center in Green Bay, WI – 5,902 sold.
What Contacts at Disney and Comcast Reportedly Said About Vince McMahon
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro while in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all potential buyers of WWE. Contacts at Disney and Comcast who were contacted by Fightful Select provided anonymous comments...
Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
Jeff Jarrett on How He Became a Wrestler in AEW After Signing as Director of Business Development
During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jeff Jarrett discussed various aspects of his career, including his decision to sign with AEW, as well as other topics. During the interview, Jarrett discussed how he ended up wrestling for AEW after signing on to be the company’s Director of Business Development.
Speculation WWE Might Return to the Classic PPV Format if Endeavor Buys the Company
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been given his old seat on the WWE Board of Directors, and he is currently investigating the possibility that the company will be put up for sale. One of the most likely candidates to acquire WWE is Endeavor, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Backstage News on Who’s in Charge of Cody Rhodes’ Video Packages
WWE has been hyping Cody Rhodes’ return since he last wrestled in June 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event. He wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, and was written off TV on RAW in order to undergo surgery. WWE has recently been airing video packages about the popular star’s injury and recovery.
Vince McMahon Returns to the Office and is “Suggesting” Changes for WWE
When it was announced last week that Vince McMahon would return as WWE’s Chairman of the Board, the company’s story at the time was that he would not be involved in day-to-day operations and that the management structure would remain unchanged. Only a few days later, Vince’s daughter...
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel
AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including John Cena. Hardy discussed his reasoning as to why WWE did not turn John Cena heel during his time as a top star, despite the fact that crowd reaction was mixed.
New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
Jon Moxley’s First Wrestling Event in Europe Since His Time in WWE Announced
Over The Top Wrestling has announced that AEW’s Jon Moxley’s debut has been rescheduled. Moxley will appear at OTT Scrappermania 7 from National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, March 18. Tickets are now on sale. This is OTT’s biggest event of the year, and Moxley will be making his first appearance in Europe since the WWE tour in 2018.
Tony Khan Talks About Balancing AEW, NFL, and Fulham FC at the Same Time
AEW President Tony Khan discussed how he manages his time between AEW, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Fulham FC in an interview with The Rich Eisen Show. It all comes down to being able to multitask for the AEW President. Here’s what he had to say about it:. “I started...
Disco Inferno Reacts to MJF’s Recent Name-Drop on AEW Dynamite
Former WCW star The Disco Inferno claims AEW World Champion MJF was correct in his recent Dynamite promo, which mentioned Disco, Jim Cornette, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. MJF insulted Bryan Danielson earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, saying that while he listens to Disco, Bischoff, and the...
