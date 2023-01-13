ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania

Former WWE Official Believes Cody Rhodes Will Win the 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE official Mike Chioda shared his pick for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble winner on a recent edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast. Chioda believes Cody Rhodes will not only compete in this year’s Royal Rumble, but will also be the winner, challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania

Mickie James Sounds Off On Mandy Rose Situation, Reports Of WWE Sale

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an interview promoting the IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about the ongoing rumors of a potential WWE sale, as well as the recent Mandy Rose situation. Featured...
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania

Jim Cornette Discusses the Evolution of Wrestling Over the Past 70 Years

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette examined the business over seven decades and discussed the key changes, particularly in terms of revenue:. “Well, somebody was just saying that, you know, these numbers are getting up to...
PWMania

What Contacts at Disney and Comcast Reportedly Said About Vince McMahon

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE President Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro while in Los Angeles. According to rumors, Disney, ESPN, and Comcast are all potential buyers of WWE. Contacts at Disney and Comcast who were contacted by Fightful Select provided anonymous comments...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....
PWMania

Speculation WWE Might Return to the Classic PPV Format if Endeavor Buys the Company

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been given his old seat on the WWE Board of Directors, and he is currently investigating the possibility that the company will be put up for sale. One of the most likely candidates to acquire WWE is Endeavor, the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
PWMania

Backstage News on Who’s in Charge of Cody Rhodes’ Video Packages

WWE has been hyping Cody Rhodes’ return since he last wrestled in June 2022, when he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event. He wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, and was written off TV on RAW in order to undergo surgery. WWE has recently been airing video packages about the popular star’s injury and recovery.
PWMania

Vince McMahon Returns to the Office and is “Suggesting” Changes for WWE

When it was announced last week that Vince McMahon would return as WWE’s Chairman of the Board, the company’s story at the time was that he would not be involved in day-to-day operations and that the management structure would remain unchanged. Only a few days later, Vince’s daughter...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania

Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics, including John Cena. Hardy discussed his reasoning as to why WWE did not turn John Cena heel during his time as a top star, despite the fact that crowd reaction was mixed.
PWMania

New Happenings Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up

For Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced Bobby Lashley and The Judgment Day. On this week’s RAW, Lashley returned from his storyline suspension and attacked WWE United States Champion Austin Theory in front of a stunned Seth Rollins. Lashley’s return coincides with rumors of The Hurt Business reuniting on the red brand.
PWMania

Jon Moxley’s First Wrestling Event in Europe Since His Time in WWE Announced

Over The Top Wrestling has announced that AEW’s Jon Moxley’s debut has been rescheduled. Moxley will appear at OTT Scrappermania 7 from National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, March 18. Tickets are now on sale. This is OTT’s biggest event of the year, and Moxley will be making his first appearance in Europe since the WWE tour in 2018.
PWMania

Disco Inferno Reacts to MJF’s Recent Name-Drop on AEW Dynamite

Former WCW star The Disco Inferno claims AEW World Champion MJF was correct in his recent Dynamite promo, which mentioned Disco, Jim Cornette, and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. MJF insulted Bryan Danielson earlier this month on AEW Dynamite, saying that while he listens to Disco, Bischoff, and the...

