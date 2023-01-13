Floyd lifts Windsor boys

Buy Now Windsor's Quintin Floyd (2) blocked by Manchester's Troy Butler (3) during the first half, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Windsor High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

Quintin Floyd and the Windsor High boys basketball team have already faced stiff tests against top in-state competition and a challenging game against Rhode Island’s Classical.

The Warriors were faced with another test Thursday when it was pitted against Springfield Central of Massachusetts at the 2023 Hoophall Classic.

Floyd made sure his team came out on top.