WRAL
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
CNN — Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report. On Monday, international aircraft leasing company Avolon said it expected a full recovery in passenger traffic over the coming months, led by the reopening of markets in Asia, especially China.
WRAL
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
CNN — A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy. On January 8, when China reopened its...
WRAL
Covid broke supply chains. Now on the mend, can they withstand another shock?
CNN — The pandemic dislodged the global supply chain, hurling once smoothly running businesses, industries and economies into a state of disarray. After almost three years of enduring wild swings and extremes, the system is slowly getting up to speed and into better sync: Ocean freight timelines are on a steady decline, ports are less congested, labor strikes have been narrowly averted, product and worker shortages have eased, prices have fallen, warehouses are full (maybe too full), friendshoring, nearshoring and reshoring efforts have accelerated and China has lifted its "zero Covid" policy.
WRAL
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
CNN — Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized. Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia's war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
WRAL
5 killed as Russian airstrikes hit targets across Ukraine
CNN — Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine on Saturday as Russia carried out another series of missile attacks across the country, including one in Dnipro that hit a nine-story apartment building and killed at least five people. Missiles and explosions were heard everywhere from Lviv in the...
WRAL
Europe gears up to send Western tanks to Ukraine
CNN — The Western alliance's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine received a shot in the arm this week as multiple European nations for the first time answered President Volodymyr Zelensky's longstanding call to supply modern battle tanks to Kyiv. France and Poland have pledged to soon send tanks...
WRAL
UK condemns Iran's execution of dual British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari
CNN — A dual British-Iranian citizen was hanged by Iran on charges of espionage and corruption, a state-affiliated media outlet reported Saturday, the latest in a string of executions carried out by a regime grappling with unprecedented protests across the country. The Iranian official, Alireza Akbari, was executed for...
WRAL
A hairline crack became a 3-foot chasm. That's when he knew they had to leave
CNN — For years, residents in the northern Indian city of Joshimath have complained to local officials that their homes are sinking. Now authorities are being forced to take action, evacuating nearly 100 families in the last week and expediting the arrival of experts to determine the cause. Cracks...
