Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football, Jim Harbaugh & Denver Broncos, Blake Corum Returning

By Brandon Brown
 3 days ago

As we march through the month of January, Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan is still up in the air as players are making decisions left and right.

We're now two weeks removed from Michigan's unfortunate loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, and instead of watching U-M's momentum build and build after a phenomenal season, we're witnessing more turmoil and uncertainty when it comes to head coach Jim Harbaugh's future with the program.

Harbaugh did a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos on Monday and is now in a bit of wait-and-see mode. The Broncos reportedly want Sean Payton above all others, but Harbaugh is right there. Payton is interviewing with the Broncos on Tuesday, so it'll likely be Wednesday at the earliest until we hear anything about what Harbaugh might be doing.

