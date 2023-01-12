Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
Inside Nova
VSP: Major cocaine supplier in Culpeper arrested
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
New monuments must mean more than memorialization
Soon, statues of Barbara Johns and Henrietta Lacks – two Black, Virginia-born women who contributed to significant educational and scientific progress in America – will be erected, one in Roanoke and the other in the U.S. Capitol. These new figures emerge after the eviction of the Confederate warmongers memorialized in metal that used to tower […] The post New monuments must mean more than memorialization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WTOP
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police
A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing project receives $4.5M grant, plan could deliver 3K jobs in city
The City of Staunton received a $4,555,000 development grant from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for Staunton Crossing. The 300-acre property is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 250 and Interstate 81 – just three miles from downtown Staunton. The property includes the Old Western State Hospital and the plan includes the potential of additional parcels along Frontier Drive. In 2021, a number of buildings on the property were torn down to prepare for the future.
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 1/17 — Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge. Police said they were first called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive. Police said they found that a car had been […]
WHSV
VA Athletic Trainers Association conference brings to light importance of AT’s
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many things came to light after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on-field nearly two weeks ago. One of those is the importance of athletic trainers at all levels. This weekend the Virginia Athletic Trainers Association (VATA) held its annual conference at Hotel...
WHSV
Girl Scouts add internet business to cookie season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Skyline Council of Girl Scouts can be found selling their famous cookies up and down the western part of the Commonwealth. The Girl Scouts have added a new learning aspect to cookie season. “Raspberry Rally you can only order it online right now,” Kelly,...
theriver953.com
Rockslide blocks 522 west of Winchester
A rockslide has blocked all northbound lanes on Route 522 west of Winchester near Hunting Ridge Road. The four-lane highway is divided in this section so crews are setting up a detour to provide a single southbound and northbound lane through the area. This traffic pattern will continue until the...
Augusta Free Press
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
WHSV
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies
Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
Virginia county to stop prosecuting several crimes
A Virginia prosecutor said in a letter that her office will not be involved in the prosecution of some misdemeanor crimes, deferring to law enforcement.
