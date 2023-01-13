Read full article on original website
Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro arrested in Sicily
Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has been arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run. Messina Denaro was reportedly detained in a private clinic in Sicily's capital, Palermo, where he was receiving treatment for cancer. He is alleged to be a boss of the notorious Cosa Nostra...
Christine Lambrecht: German defence minister resigns after blunders
Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of blunders and PR disasters. It comes as Berlin comes under rising pressure to allow the delivery of German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. Ms Lambrecht was mocked for her announcement that Germany was supporting Ukraine by sending 5,000 military helmets.
People pulled from rubble as Russian missile hits flats
Missile debris from a Russian strike on western Ukraine has been found in neighbouring Moldova, the country's interior ministry has said. Police found the remnants of the strike in Larga, on the border with Ukraine in the north of the country, the ministry wrote on Facebook. Moldova is a Romanian-speaking...
UK to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
The UK is to send Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine to bolster the country's war effort, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said. He spoke to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in a call on Saturday, during which he confirmed he would send the equipment and additional artillery systems, No 10 said.
