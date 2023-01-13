ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

What Happened to the Jewish Soldiers Who Served with the German Army in World War I?

Prior to the Second World War, Jewish soldiers actively fought in the German Army. This included World War I and a number of conflicts fought by the Prussians throughout the 19th century. The following is a look at what happened to these veterans during World War II, and how their prior military service didn’t always protect them from the Führer’s anti-semitic beliefs and policies.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
The Associated Press

Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find

LODZ, Poland (AP) — The discovery in central Poland of hundreds of objects that were most likely hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II provided a rare and precious find, officials said Wednesday. Around 400 items, including silver-plated menorahs, hanukkiahs, tableware and daily use items were uncovered...
The Independent

‘I cannot sleep’: Release of Nazi treasure map sees hunters descend on small Dutch hamlet

An old map believed to reveal the location of a hidden Nazi hoard has sparked a frenzied search – and annoyed locals – in a Netherlands village where amateur treasure-hunters have arrived in droves.The map was made public by the Dutch National Archive last week and published online after being kept secret for 75 years.It was among several documents declassified on 3 January as the archive celebrated its annual open access day.The map points to the supposed location of ammunition boxes full of looted diamonds, rubies, gold and silver believed to have been looted after an explosion at a bank...
Washington Examiner

US baffled by 'amount of Russian blood' Wagner Group has spilled to capture Bakhmut

The Russian mercenary organization, the Wagner Group, is leading the Russians' war in the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, which has resulted in significant numbers of casualties. Wagner, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, has roughly 50,000 members deployed to Ukraine, and approximately 40,000 of those are convicts who had been taken from their prisons to the front lines of the war, National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said late last month. Kirby said at the time that they had lost roughly 1,000 soldiers in recent weeks, as about 90% of them were convicts.
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy