BBC

US-China chip war: America is winning

For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Christine Lambrecht: German defence minister resigns after blunders

Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has resigned following a series of blunders and PR disasters. It comes as Berlin comes under rising pressure to allow the delivery of German-built battle tanks to Ukraine. Ms Lambrecht was mocked for her announcement that Germany was supporting Ukraine by sending 5,000 military helmets.
BBC

Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC

Biden classified files: Republicans accuse president of hypocrisy

Republicans have accused US President Joe Biden of hypocrisy following the discovery of more classified documents at his Delaware home. "If you live in a glass house, don't throw stones," Nebraska congressman Don Bacon told ABC's This Week. At least 20 documents related to Mr Biden's time as vice-president have...
DELAWARE STATE

