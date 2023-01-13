Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid got into another war of words after game
Russell Westbrook’s feud with Patrick Beverley may be over, but his feud with Joel Embiid is still going as strong as ever. With his Los Angeles Lakers trailing Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers 113-112 in the closing seconds of Sunday’s game, Westbrook made a real Larry, Moe, and Curly show out of his team’s final possession. With... The post Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid got into another war of words after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's What Stood Out in the Celtics' Win vs. the Hornets: Jayson Tatum's 51-Point MLK Day Performance Leads Boston to Seventh-Straight Victory
Afternoon tip-offs have a tendency to present a problem for a Celtics team that often starts slowly during matinee matchups. But that wasn't the case on Monday, as Boston got out of the gates quickly, turning energy, ball movement, and swarming the Hornets defensively into an early advantage that ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
