ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

This hidden feature turns your AirPods into a hearing aid

By Peter Wolinski
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDdaw_0kDHWrOg00

Using Live Listen with AirPods turns your iPhone into a long(ish) range listening device. Whether you choose to use that for good or evil is up to you.

Live Listen is an accessibility feature which functions as a hearing aid. It pumps the sound detected by your iPhone's (or iPad's) microphone through your AirPods. You can use this when you have difficulty hearing something or something.

For example, if you're sat at the back of a lecture theatre where it's hard to hear your lecturer, you could leave your iPhone at the front to pick up the sound and play through your AirPods. It could also be useful if you're trying to talk to someone in a noisy place — you could place your iPhone across the table close to your subject and hear their voice more clearly through your earphones. Amazing!

Of course, this feature can also be used somewhat more nefariously. While we certainly don't recommend doing so, you could leave your iPhone in one room and listen in from another!

This feature is an Apple-only feature, meaning you can't currently use Live Listen with any headphones that aren't AirPods or Beats.

Here's how to use Live Listen with AirPods on iPhone and iPad.

How to use Live Listen with AirPods on iPhone and iPad

1. Open the Settings app and tap Control Center .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnrSf_0kDHWrOg00

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down to More Controls and tap the green plus symbol next to Hearing . This adds Hearing to your Control Center, which is necessary to use Live Listen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjNCh_0kDHWrOg00

(Image credit: Future)

3. Swipe down from the top right of your display to open Control Center, then tap and hold the Hearing icon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiBdS_0kDHWrOg00

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap the Live Listen icon to turn it on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MxDQ_0kDHWrOg00

(Image credit: Future)

And there you have it. Live Listen is on, and you'll see a decibel meter showing you the volume of the sound coming through your AirPods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STsuq_0kDHWrOg00

(Image credit: Future)

You now know how to use Live Listen with AirPods. If you aren't using the feature for hearing aid purposes, make sure to use it responsibly and don't go spying on anyone who won't take kindly to you doing so.

If you'd like to read more AirPods tutorials, we've got you covered. If you'd like to cut out all the noise, make sure you check out our guide on how to activate noise cancellation on AirPods Pro . If you've lost your AirPods, don't panic — read how to use Find My AirPods . If your AirPods are playing up, discover how to reset AirPods . After you've reset them, you'll want to know how to connect AirPods to your iPhone and iPad , as they'll need hooking up again.

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake

A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
shefinds

2 iPhone Settings You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your Battery, According To Apple Experts

If there’s a better way to use your iPhone so that it doesn’t consume a mountain of battery power each day, you’d do it, right? Well, here’s the great news: conserving battery power is as easy as adjusting a few settings. Without your knowledge, some phone settings can be consuming a great deal of power, leaving you scurrying around searching for a charger just when you need your phone most. Tech Expert Alastair Hazell, an entrepreneur and the founder of The Calculator Site, has priceless advice: turn off these two iPhone settings to save your battery and make your phone charge last so much longer.
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
makeuseof.com

8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy