Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Return of the prodigal son: can Eddie Jones unleash Wallabies’ missing X factor? | Angus Fontaine
Eight months out from the World Cup, Rugby Australia has taken a risk on bringing the coach back. Will it pay off?
NBC Sports
10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 20
Quite a weekend, Premier League. Neutrals appreciated it. The big boys? Well, that depends on the club. Arsenal and Manchester United are preening after derby wins. Chelsea is feeling signs of life, and Newcastle is feeling like it belongs in any mention of the big boys. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur...
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
NBC Sports
Another win for Aston Villa, Emery as Leeds’ frustrations continue
Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia got the goals when Emiliano Martinez wasn’t busy standing on his head, as Aston Villa beat Leeds 2-1 at Villa Park on Friday. That’s four wins in six Premier League games (4W-1D-1L) since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager. Aston Villa (25 points – 11th place) now sit level with 10th-place Chelsea as they try to push their way into the top half of the table.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
BBC
Eddie Jones: 'Australia need former England coach to win back hearts of public'
Eighteen years on from his tearful sacking by Australia in 2005, and 20 years on from an agonising World Cup defeat, Eddie Jones has made a remarkable return to his homeland - and he has unfinished business with the Wallabies. Having made the 2023 Rugby World Cup the focus of...
BBC
Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona: Gavi stars as Xavi secures first trophy with Spanish Super Cup win
Xavi claimed his first trophy as Barcelona manager after a comfortable victory over rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final. The La Liga leaders dominated the match in Saudi Arabia and took the lead when 18-year-old Gavi fired in from Robert Lewandowski's pass. Lewandowski struck just before half...
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
Report: Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram Will Cost £10million
Chelsea would have to pay just £10million for Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.
Eddie Jones returns as Wallabies coach after Dave Rennie sacked ahead of Rugby World Cup
Dave Rennie has been sacked as coach of the Wallabies with Eddie Jones to make a sensational return to the job for this year’s Rugby World Cup
Rugby-Wallabies coach Rennie sacked, Jones takes over
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being handed a deal to take him through the 2027 World Cup on home soil.
Arsenal target WSL attendance record for summit meeting with Chelsea
Jonas Eidevall believes a bumper crowd at the Emirates can help his side improve their poor record against league leaders
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
Eric Dier wants a big atmosphere to silence Spurs’ noisy neighbours
Eric Dier does not hesitate. The key to the 3-0 home drubbing of Arsenal at the end of last season that propelled Tottenham into the Champions League and pushed their rivals towards fifth place and frustration? “The atmosphere,” the centre-half replies. “That was maybe one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in and it was definitely the best at the new stadium. It felt like the kind of night that the stadium was built for. The atmosphere played a huge, huge part.”
Soccer-Chelsea and Shakhtar close to agreeing Mudryk deal
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chelsea and Shakhtar Donetsk are close to an agreement over the transfer of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk to the Premier League team, both clubs said on Saturday.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
BBC
Hero Cup: Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland to win inaugural tournament
Continental Europe claimed victory in the inaugural Hero Cup after extending their lead over Great Britain and Ireland to four points on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood's Great Britain and Ireland side trailed by two points heading into the final day at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. But Europe won six of the...
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “This Is Not A One-Off”
Everything is bad. This is just a fact at this point. Liverpool men didn’t even have the worst defeat of the weekend, which honestly just solidifies just how bad everything is. After a 3-0 loss to Brighton which has left everyone—from the team to the fans—reeling, it’s no wonder that we keep coming back to what Jurgen Klopp has to say about the team and the way forward. “
