Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
Tri-City Herald
Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week
The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
ABC to air ‘Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders’ 20/20 Special at 9 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight at 9 p.m., you can watch a two-hour long 20/20 special on 4 News Now that provides an in-depth look at the Moscow murders case. The special covers the latest details in the investigation, including a deep dive into the unsealed affidavit. There will also be sit down interviews with the loved ones of the victims,...
Chronicle
With a Nation's Eyes on Moscow, Police Chief James Fry Persevered to Help Deliver Justice for Slain Students
Moscow police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings. But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight. "He...
Washington State University to debut mobile meat processing truck
SPOKANE — Spokane Ag Show attendees will get an up-close look at Washington State University Spokane County Extension’s new meat processing mobile classroom. WSU Extension purchased the custom-built refrigerated truck in December 2021 using about $210,000 from the state Department of Agriculture under the CARES Act for COVID-19 relief, said Paul Kuber, regional livestock extension specialist.
KTVB
In the News Now: Idaho killings suspect latest
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students now has a preliminary hearing date for his case. Plus more on the timeline of events and evidence.
KREM
Mother of Ethan Chapin shares update on family two months after losing son
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin's mom says the family is still trying to process their new normal. In a Facebook post, Stacy Chapin says they spend no time being angry, adding it's energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome. During the vigil on campus, Ethan's...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
Lewiston Animal Rescue Fostering 35 Hounds From North Idaho Residence After Court Order
LEWISTON - Lewiston based Idaho Animal Rescue Network is assisting with an alleged animal hoarding case in North Idaho involving 35-40 hound mixes, at a residence located north of Coeur d'Alene, near Athol. Most of the dogs reportedly range from 25 to 50 lbs. in size. "We took 400 lbs....
cougcenter.com
WSU Basketball goes for clean sweep on Sunday
If D.J. Rodman and Andrej Jakimovski were co-stars in a procedural cop series, what would the title be? Here’s what I’ve come up with:. San Juan to Skopje (yeah that’s lousy but I’m a sucker for geography) Whatever you want to call the duo, it certainly...
roaringbengals.com
Headway made in the Idaho murder trial
Following days of surveillance by multiple law enforcement agencies, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody on Dec. 30, in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students. The murders took place in the early morning of Nov. 13 at a residential building near the University of Idaho...
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
KLEWTV
Bryden Ave. Reconstruction: Phase 1
The City of Lewiston is beginning the process of expanding Bryden Ave. from three lanes to five lanes. This project will improve safety, access, and mobility and reduce congestion for the traveling public along Bryden Avenue. In addition to the widening, new curbs, gutters, and sidewalks are going to be...
koze.com
Cat in the Highway Causes Semi Crash South of Colfax; Large Fuel Spill
COLFAX, WA – There were no injuries in a semi crash which partially closed State Route 195 near milepost 33, three miles south of Colfax, for several hours beginning at around 8:50 p.m. last night. The Washington State Patrol says 31-year-old Joshua Blas of Reardon was traveling southbound in a 2010 Kenworth near Prune Orchard Road when he swerved to miss a cat on the highway, causing him to lose control of the truck.
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
koze.com
ISP Investigating a Two-Vehicle Crash Between Moscow and Troy, ID
CORNWALL, ID – Two people were injured in a crash between Moscow and Troy, Idaho yesterday evening. The Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Teare Road in Latah County. A Honda Civic, driven by...
Whitcom 911 dispatch alert system down, crews working to restore line
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Whitcom 911 dispatch alert system is currently down. Whitcom 911 provides dispatch services from police, fire departments and EMS. The City of Pullman Police Department says this impacts anyone with a fire alarm or a burglary alarm. This means the alarm company won’t be able to notify Whitcom that something is wrong. The City of Pullman...
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
Moscow Police Department Issues Warning About Recent Scams
MOSCOW - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) says they have recently received multiple fraud reports involving citizens getting phone calls from someone stating they are a member of the MPD and are requesting payment in lieu of warrants being issued for the individual's arrest for failing to comply with a jury summons or other legal process.
Whitman County Deputies Locate Over 1500 Fentanyl Pills, 40 Grams of Heroin and 1/2 Pound of Methamphetamine During Recent Property Crimes Investigation
OAKESDALE, WA - Deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office recently seized over 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and 1/2 pound of methamphetamine as part of a recent property crimes investigation. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began Tuesday evening when...
