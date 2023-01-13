Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
16-year-old boy injured in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Sunday evening. He was shot on North Pearl Street between 42nd and 44th Streets at about 5 p.m. According to police, the boy was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear if any arrests...
q13fox.com
Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Seattle, Washington
Suspects Arrested for Burglary, Assault and Hate Crime Near Westwood Neighborhood
Seattle Police officers responded to a disturbance where subjects forced entry into a man’s home and assaulted him while saying racial slurs Friday evening near the Westwood neighborhood. At approximately 05:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest and contacted all subjects involved in the...
Seattle police investigating after man shot, killed in robbery at restaurant in Mount Baker
Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a robbery in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, officers were called to the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant at 3330 Rainier Ave. S. around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds...
Seattle, Washington
Three Men Shot in Early Morning First Hill Shooting
Seattle Police responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of East Pike Street early Saturday morning near First Hill neighborhood. Just after midnight, officers arrived and located three males in their late 20’s with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their lower bodies. Police provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and transported the male victims to Harborview Medical Center.
q13fox.com
Police investigate deadly shooting involving an officer in Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating an incident that led to a deadly officer involved shooting in Lake Stevens on Friday. According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of State Route 9 in Frontier Village for reports of a carjacking.
2 arrested after allegedly assaulting, yelling racial slurs at neighbor in west Seattle
SEATTLE — A man and woman were arrested in Seattle’s Westwood neighborhood on Friday after they allegedly forced their way into a neighbor’s apartment, then assaulted him, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 8400 block of Delridge Way Southwest,...
Seattle, Washington
Man with Minor Gunshot Wound and a Power Outage After Shooting near New Holly Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a report of a damaged transformer but instead locate a man with a minor gunshot wound to his head in the 3900 block of South Warsaw Street near New Holly neighborhood Saturday evening. Police arrived just after 7:00 p.m. and contacted a man with a gunshot...
Seattle, Washington
Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery
A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
KOMO News
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
One dead after Lake Stevens police shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — What began as a carjacking in the Frontier Village shopping center in Lake Stevens ended in a deadly police shooting on Friday. The carjacking was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center, according to investigators. The suspect drove south on Highway 9 and police pursued.
Chronicle
Mother of Missing Oakville Girl Jailed for Identity Theft
The biological mother and father of missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson have yet to face charges in her disappearance. On Sunday, though, Jordan Bowers was arrested for identity theft and fraud just after she was released following her sentence for child endangerment charges, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.
q13fox.com
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents
Police arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Renton Thursday afternoon. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect made statements saying he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men.
KING-5
Juvenile male killed in Tacoma shooting
Police did not specify the boy's age. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police target retail theft emphasis at Target, arrest 8 & recover merchandise
Kent Police Officers recently collaborated with the Kent Target store on another retail theft emphasis, resulting in eight arrests and the recovery of $3,825.15 worth of stolen merchandise. Police say that this was the department’s third successful retail theft collaboration in the past year. “Your KPD Patrol Officers have...
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
Early morning fire at south Everett strip mall under investigation
EVERETT, Wash. — Fire investigators in Snohomish County are investigating an early morning fire at a strip mall in south Everett. Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a security guard called 911 to report smoke coming from the roof of a building at 100th Street Southwest and Evergreen Way, according to the Everett Fire Department.
myeverettnews.com
One Car Rollover Shuts Rucker Between 41st And 43rd
Rucker Avenue in Everett, Washington was closed for two hours in both directions between 41st street and 43rd street after a one-car rollover crash that happened about 3:45 AM Sunday morning. Everett Police and Fire responded and found one vehicle on its side at 42nd and Rucker. The driver was...
