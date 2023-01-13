Javelinas hold off DBU, TAMUK fall to No. 8 Texas Woman's

Texas A&M-Kingsville is now on a 7-game win streak after holding off Dallas Baptist men's basketball 66-48. C. J. Smith led the Javs offensively, scoring a team high of 12 points, while Kendrick Washington led the team in rebounds with eight boards.

The Javelinas women's team lost to Texas Woman's 79-50. TAMUK has lost two straight and will look to rebound on Saturday at 1 p.m. against UT Tyler for U.S. Military and First Responders Day.