Braxton Meah helps Washington power past Stanford, 86-69

Braxton Meah threw down eight dunks en route to 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Washington power past Stanford, 86-69 to snap a five-game losing skid Thursday night.

The Huskies used a high-energy attack in the first half, closing the period by hitting eight of their final nine shots to take an 18-point lead into intermission and carrying it through the final 20 minutes.

Five Huskies scored in double figures and Washington (10-8, 2-5 Pac-12) shot 55.9% from the field for the game (33 of 59), including 9 of 23 from distance. Keion Brooks finished with a double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Koren Johnson added 15 points, three rebounds and four assists off the bench, and Keyon Menifield and Cole Bajema each added 11 points.

Stanford (5-11, 0-6) lost for the fourth straight game and remains winless in conference play.

Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 12 points. Max Murrell and Ryan Agarwal each scored 10 points.

