ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Runnin’ Utes get blown out by #7 UCLA, 68-49

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HtWN3_0kDHVGDM00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Without leading scorer Brandon Carlson, the Utes basketball team matched a season-low in points, and got blown out by #7 UCLA.

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points, Adem Bona added 15, and No. 7 UCLA rolled past Utah 68-49 on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

UCLA (15-2, 6-0 Pac-12) is on its longest winning streak since opening the 2016-17 season with 13 straight wins. The Bruins are 10-0 at home this season.

The 49 points matched a season for Utah, who also scored 49 in a loss against Mississippi State. Meanwhile UCLA lived up to its billing of being the top defensive team in the Pac-12.

Carlson, who averages 15.7 points per game, fell ill and was ruled out just before tip-off.

Bona scored five points in the second half when the Bruins ran away. They opened with a 15-6 run to extend their lead to 46-28. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored his first points of the game in that span. He tied his season high with 12 rebounds.

Utah’s five-game Pac-12 winning streak ends against Oregon

Campbell contributed during an 8-0 spurt that produced a 62-38 lead.

Rollie Worster was the only Utah player in double figures with 12 points for the Utes (12-5, 5-2). Utah shot just 36.7 percent from the field.

The Bruins missed their first four shots of the game, then went on a tear. They reeled off 11 straight points to lead 11-4. Bona scored six in a row, capped by the first of his three dunks in the half. He grabbed eight rebounds.

Utes improve to 5-0 in Pac-12 with 79-60 win over Oregon State

Bona and Campbell later combined to score 15 straight points for the Bruins. Bona dunked two-handed and on UCLA’s next possession the freshman grabbed an offensive rebound and fired to Campbell, who hit a 3-pointer. Campbell hit another 3 and Dylan Andrews added one as well to help the Bruins lead 31-22 at halftime.

Utah next takes on USC Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utes go cold in 71-56 loss at USC

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes are coming home from their L.A. road trip having getting swept by UCLA and USC, and are now on a 3-game losing skid. The Utes hit a cold stretch late in the game that lead to the Utes dropping a 71-56 decision to the Trojans inside the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU rebounds with 91-81 win over Pepperdine

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Gonzaga on Thursday, the BYU basketball team rebounded nicely with a 91-81 victory over Pepperdine Saturday night at the Marriott Center for its ninth win in its last eleven games. Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (14-7, 4-2 […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

#10 Utah pulls out thriller over #14 Arizona, 80-79

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The 10th-ranked Utah Utes landed the final blow in a four-quarter thriller on Sunday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, exciting the largest crowd of the season with two last-second free-throws by Alissa Pili to prevail 80-79 over the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats. “What a great crowd we had today,” […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah Valley’s 11-game winning streak ends against Seattle

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Valley’s 11-game winning streak, the third longest streak in the nation, has come to an end. Riley Gringsby banked in a three-pointer with 30 seconds left, as Seattle handed the Wolverines their first loss since November, 85-80. Aziz Bandaogo came up just short of a triple double with 23 […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Jazz comeback effort falls short against Sixers, 118-117

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen, when the Utah Jazz went down by 20 points to the Philadelphia 76ers early, it appeared all hope was lost. But Jordan Clarkson led a valient comeback effort with 38 points, as the Jazz rallied all the way back to take the lead […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz hold off Orlando, 112-108

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points and blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer in the closing moments to power the Utah Jazz past the Orlando Magic, 112-108 on Friday night. Jordan Clarkson, who had 23 points, scored the go-ahead layup, and rookie Walker Kessler made two free throws after rebounding Collin Sexton’s second of two missed free throws […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU loses heartbreaker to #8 Gonzaga, 75-74

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU had #8 Gonzaga on the ropes. The Cougars were up by ten points with five minutes to play, before the Bulldogs mounted a furious 17-6 rally to bring heartbreak to the sold-out crowd at the Marriott Center Thursday night. Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah Valley extends winning streak to 11 games, 71-67

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – One of the hottest basketball teams in the nation right now is Utah Valley. The Wolverines extended their winning streak to 11 games with a comeback win at Cal Baptist Wednesday night, 71-67. The 11-game streak is currently tied for the third longest in the entire country. Trey Woodbury scored […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Delta Center returns in new agreement with Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. Starting this summer before the Jazz celebrates its 50th season in the NBA, the team’s home arena will be renamed the Delta Center, as it was from its inception from 1991 through 2006. The new name will go into effect July […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell appreciative of positive reception

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – As strange as it was to see Donovan Mitchell not in a Jazz uniform at Vivint Arena Tuesday night, Mitchell himself was surprisingly at ease. “I was really comfortable,” he said. “It wasn’t weird. It was just like I’ve been playing at home like I was for the past […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Mitchell gets warm welcome, Jazz spoil homecoming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell got a rousing ovation at the start of the game, but Jazz fans were even louder at the end. Despite 46 points from Mitchell, who spent five seasons with the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson scored 32 as the Jazz came from behind to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell hoping for warm reception from Jazz fans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After five years in Utah, Donovan Mitchell is about to play his first game against the Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Jazz Tuesday night, and Mitchell is hoping for a warm reception from the fans. “I don’t know,” Mitchell said when asked what […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy