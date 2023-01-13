When will California's next storms arrive and what can we expect from them?

Thursday's evening weather forecast 01/12 03:14

SACRAMENTO - Three storms will impact our area in the coming days, but the overall impacts are likely to be minor compared to earlier storms this week. Impacts for the valley and foothills will be minor to moderate with major impacts in the Sierra.

Out of all of these, we are going with a First Alert Action Day for the second storm on Saturday due to more widespread impacts.

The big story with the series of storms will absolutely be the Sierra snow but thunderstorms in the valley and localized pockets of flooding are something to monitor also.

Here's the breakdown of the storms ahead:

Upcoming Storms

Storm 1: Friday AM – late Friday evening

Storm 2: Saturday-Sunday

Storm 3: Sunday Night – Monday night

Storm #1:

Rain will move in from west to east Friday morning becoming heavy at times. Thunder is also possible and storms may produce locally gusty winds to 40 mph. Several rounds of showers are expected through the day, tapering off later in the evening. Snow will overspread the Sierra later in the afternoon with snow levels up to 6,000 ft. Snow will continue in the Sierra for much of the night while the Valley receives a short break.

Storm #2:

Another round of rain will overspread the valley from west to east Saturday morning. The rain may become heavy at times with thunderstorms possible. Winds may gust up to 45 mph with locally strong wind gusts to 50 mph possible in thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and a funnel cloud can't be ruled out. The overall atmosphere does not support severe thunderstorms at this time.

Rain will be off and on through Saturday evening in the valley. Localized urban and poor-drainage street flooding cannot be ruled out but it will be more of the nuisance type. The typical spots that flood easily may see flooding Saturday. Areas most likely to experience significant flooding will be in and around the burn scar areas, especially if thunderstorms produce heavy rain over them.

Snow will become very heavy in the Sierra with snow levels gradually lowering through the day. Travel will become extremely dangerous with very low visibility. Road closures and chain regulations are a certainty. The snow will continue through the night into Sunday. Significant amounts of snow will fall in the Sierra during this time.

Much of the Valley will see light precipitation on Sunday before picking up again Sunday night with the next wave of moisture.

Storm #3:

Rain will increase in coverage late Sunday across the Valley and linger through Monday and Tuesday. The rain could be locally heavy at times Sunday night into early Monday. Winds are expected to pick up Sunday night, with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

Snow levels will fall down to 3,500 ft Sunday evening and the snow will become very heavy in the Sierra Sunday night. Significant amounts of snow will fall in the Sierra during this time.

Precipitation Amounts Combined:

Rainfall between all three storms will range from 1-2 inches in the San Joaquin Valley to 1-3 inches in the Sacramento Valley. The Sierra Foothills will likely receive 3-6 inches of additional rainfall with some minor snow accumulation Sunday night at 3,500 ft.The Sierra Mountains are expected to pick up an additional 3-6 feet of snow, especially above 6,000 ft where it will remain snow for most of the storm.

Flood Impacts:

Overall impacts will be minor to moderate at best. Area creeks, rivers and streams are expected to remain below flood stage at this time. Please pay attention to the road, especially at night as standing water may cover roadways in the Valley. Locations that saw flooding earlier in the week may see flooding again. The overall extent of flooding during the next few storms is expected to be limited.

Please continue to monitor the forecast as slight adjustments in the timing, amounts and wind speed are expected.