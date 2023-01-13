Read full article on original website
Hawaii Lawmakers Are Usually A Cautious Bunch, But The New Governor Wants Action
A new session of the Legislature will convene on Wednesday with an entirely new dynamic between lawmakers and the state’s chief executive, and it could be quite a show. Emboldened lawmakers who are accustomed to the unassuming style of former Gov. David Ige are about to mix it up with a new governor known for making his pitches directly to the public. Gov. Josh Green is no Ige, and he appears to be already advancing his political agenda without worrying too much about what the other players think.
Require Hawaii Lawmakers To Discuss Bills In Public
Editor’s note: We welcome citizen commentary on ideas that would promote more transparency and accountability at all levels of government. If you have something you think needs more discussion or you just want to make your views known, we’d love to publish it as part of our “Let The Sunshine In” project. Policymakers need to hear from voters or nothing will change. Please send to sunshine@civilbeat.org.
More Transparency In The Hawaii Legislature? It Won't Be Easy
Is this the year the Hawaii Legislature gets serious about transparency and accountability? After all, a state commission just proposed dozens of reforms and the House speaker promised they’d get serious consideration. Or, is this one more year when reforms are ignored? The Senate just released its 2023 priorities...
Gov. Green responds positively to groups seeking greater transparency
The following was issued as a news release by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2023. In a Jan. 6 letter, over two dozen community and media organizations suggested changes that could be implemented by executive order. inline. HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2023 >> Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has...
Rocks Or Glass? Hawaii Weighs Alternatives To Water In Capitol Pools
The Hawaii State Capitol reflecting pools – well known equally for their uniqueness among U.S. Capitol buildings as well as their propensity for leaking – could one day be covered with glass instead of water. Water in the pools leaked into Capitol offices several years ago, and replacing...
Hawaii housing woes top agenda as lawmakers return next week
HONOLULU (AP) — Affordable housing, expanding pre-K education and addressing corruption are top of the agenda as Hawaii lawmakers return to the state Capitol next week. The state Legislature on Wednesday is scheduled to open a new session that will last through early May.
Green’s controversial pick to head Land Board goes before lawmakers to make her case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s controversial pick to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources went before state senators for the first time on Thursday. Members of the Senate Ways and Means and Water and Land committees questioned Dawn Chang about the Green Administration’s plan to invest...
Road closure in Lanikai affecting businesses
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
Gov. Green declares 6th Emergency Relief Period for food insecurity
Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. “The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and...
Hawaii’s Governor Vowed To Cut Homelessness. Will The Legislature Go Along?
Expanding access to mental health aid and boosting existing homeless services in Hawaii are some of the top priorities homeless service providers and outreach workers want state lawmakers to address this year. Gov. Josh Green has promised to prioritize the issue and included a request for more than $25 million...
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Hawaii House Majority Outlines Top Priorities for Legislative Session
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature will convene, and the House Majority Caucus has outlined its top priorities for the upcoming session. “We are entering this year with much determination and hope. I would like to thank the hard work of my colleagues to build more affordable housing, provide financial relief to working families, provide mental health resources, and protect our natural environment to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said House Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura (D-15, Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kāpa‘a, portion of Wailuā, Kawaihau).
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
Hāna, Molokaʻi community health centers among 5 to receive millions in federal money
Community health centers on Maui, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawai’i island will receive more than $8.15 million in federal funding to support health care service delivery to underserved communities across the state, US Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawai’i announced recently. CHCs provide comprehensive, quality health care services...
Hawaii’s Farms Are Small And Hard To Sustain. Can Tax Incentives Help?
A suite of bills to boost agriculture is set to be introduced this coming legislative session with the goal of bringing Hawaii closer to other states when it comes to helping farmers. Transportation, organic operations, kalo farming and workforce retention are priority issues in the bills, which will be put...
Hawaiian leaders hope Molokai deal triggers return of additional military lands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Air Force is returning 363 acres of land on Molokai to Hawaiian Home Lands. Gov. Josh Green announced the deal Friday at a news conference, and officials said remediation has been conducted to remote facilities and infrastructure from the land under Hawaii Health Department and EPA guidance.
US Military Returns Land On Molokai Island To Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. The department administers lands under a century-old U.S. law...
Kuhio’s Royal Charm And Brawling Skills Earned Him Early Admirers In Congress
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
Patrick McCall appointed director of Parks; Shane Dudoit as deputy director
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the County’s largest department with over 400 employees. Patrick McCall, a former middle schools athletics coordinator for Kamehameha Schools Maui and athletic director and dean of students for St. Anthony...
