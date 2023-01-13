ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Lawmakers Are Usually A Cautious Bunch, But The New Governor Wants Action

A new session of the Legislature will convene on Wednesday with an entirely new dynamic between lawmakers and the state’s chief executive, and it could be quite a show. Emboldened lawmakers who are accustomed to the unassuming style of former Gov. David Ige are about to mix it up with a new governor known for making his pitches directly to the public. Gov. Josh Green is no Ige, and he appears to be already advancing his political agenda without worrying too much about what the other players think.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Require Hawaii Lawmakers To Discuss Bills In Public

Editor’s note: We welcome citizen commentary on ideas that would promote more transparency and accountability at all levels of government. If you have something you think needs more discussion or you just want to make your views known, we’d love to publish it as part of our “Let The Sunshine In” project. Policymakers need to hear from voters or nothing will change. Please send to sunshine@civilbeat.org.
hawaiireporter.com

Gov. Green responds positively to groups seeking greater transparency

The following was issued as a news release by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii on Jan. 12, 2023. In a Jan. 6 letter, over two dozen community and media organizations suggested changes that could be implemented by executive order. inline. HONOLULU, Jan. 12, 2023 >> Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has...
KITV.com

Hawaii housing woes top agenda as lawmakers return next week

HONOLULU (AP) — Affordable housing, expanding pre-K education and addressing corruption are top of the agenda as Hawaii lawmakers return to the state Capitol next week. The state Legislature on Wednesday is scheduled to open a new session that will last through early May.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Road closure in Lanikai affecting businesses

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, January 16, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Emergency response underway for plane crash near Molokai airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Emergency officials are responding...
mauinow.com

Gov. Green declares 6th Emergency Relief Period for food insecurity

Governor Josh Green, M.D. signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotment benefits, in keeping with ongoing federal COVID relief efforts. “The emergency proclamation continues through the next 60 days; However the federal government passed the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act and...
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
bigislandgazette.com

Hawaii House Majority Outlines Top Priorities for Legislative Session

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature will convene, and the House Majority Caucus has outlined its top priorities for the upcoming session. “We are entering this year with much determination and hope. I would like to thank the hard work of my colleagues to build more affordable housing, provide financial relief to working families, provide mental health resources, and protect our natural environment to mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said House Majority Leader Nadine K. Nakamura (D-15, Hā‘ena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kīlauea, Anahola, Keālia, Kāpa‘a, portion of Wailuā, Kawaihau).
KITV.com

Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
Honolulu Civil Beat

US Military Returns Land On Molokai Island To Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. The department administers lands under a century-old U.S. law...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Kuhio’s Royal Charm And Brawling Skills Earned Him Early Admirers In Congress

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
mauinow.com

Patrick McCall appointed director of Parks; Shane Dudoit as deputy director

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen has appointed Patrick McCall to serve as director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, the County’s largest department with over 400 employees. Patrick McCall, a former middle schools athletics coordinator for Kamehameha Schools Maui and athletic director and dean of students for St. Anthony...
