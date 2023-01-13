For the past five years, Jason Jamal Jackson, better known as 03 Greedo, has been an inmate in the Thomas Havins unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Los Angeles rapper is scheduled to be released this Thursday — exceptional news for a city whose rap scene has been through a maddening amount of tragedy since he received his unwelcome sentence for drug and weapons charges. In the late 2010s the Los Angeles rap scene, once known for its pristine and tidy gangster rap popularized by Dr. Dre, became more dionysian and underground. Greedo, along with the late, great Drakeo The Ruler, led the disruptively subversive moment with chameleonic artistry and irreverence for what LA rap was supposed to sound like. Once the fountainhead of gangster rap, the city’s most vital music during the Trump presidency could trace its ethos, flows, and melodies to the Bay Area or Baton Rouge.

