Jayson Tatum Reveals He May Have To Miss Games Due To Finger Injury

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum may join teammate Jaylen Brown on the injury list, as revealed by the player after their win tonight.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum is the lynchpin behind the success of the Boston Celtics this season. While the team might have one of the best all-around cores in the league, Tatum's excellence this season cannot be doubted. However, we have also seen bad moments, including his struggling performance against the Nets tonight.

The Celtics' depth and defense allowed them to beat the Nets without Jaylen Brown, who's out with an injury of his own. The worry for the Celtics is going to come now, as Tatum has revealed he has a nagging finger injury which may make him miss time at Brad Stevens' discretion.

“I had to tape my middle finger and ring finger together. I got a lot of s–t going on. But that played a part lingering things, and it was uncomfortable tonight. I love to play too much to sit out. That’s something me and Brad will fight about. When it gets to that point, maybe you see me sit out, maybe not.”

The Celtics have a good enough roster for Jayson Tatum to be able to miss a few games this season. While it will open them up to lose their No. 1 seed, other teams below them are also playing injured. If the injury is to get worse or impact Tatum's play on the court, it is better if he comes back at 100%.

Are The Celtics Still Title Favorites?

After the first 2 months of the season, it looked like the Celtics would be the team to beat this year. Ja Morant condescendingly dismissed the West and said the Celtics are the only team that worries him , which is a great compliment to the strength that Boston has. Though they have stumbled a little since December, their talent is a safe bet to win the title.

Jayson Tatum's ability to lead the team through adversity will be tested. He needs to be at his best later in the season, so missing a few games in January might not be as impactful as him feeling run down in March because he never let his injury heal.

