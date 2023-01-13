Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Social media influencer Aproko doctor reveal im experience wit brain tumour
One of Nigeria social media influencer, Aproko Doctor, don open up about di health challenge wey im face through out di month of December 2022. Inside video wey di influencer post for im Instagram page, im share im story about how im fight for im life. “On di 5th of...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Worcester boy with diabetes given artificial pancreas device
A boy with type 1 diabetes has been given a device described as an "artificial pancreas", which automatically controls his blood sugar. Sam, nine, from Worcester, has been using the device for two years, which calculates when blood sugar is low. A matching device is set to be rolled out...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
BBC
Pregnant at 42: The Woodhall Spa mum tackling critical comments
When she announced she was pregnant aged 42, Lucy Baker says she experienced negativity from several quarters - including a midwife. She is now calling on society to rethink how it views pregnancy. BBC News went along to speak with her. "She asked me for my date of birth," says...
BBC
Coercive control: Report says few teens know about form of abuse
Fewer than one in six 16-year-olds have heard of coercive control and know what it means, a new study suggests. The research from Ulster University (UU), Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and the Northern Health Trust has just been published. Coercive control is a form of domestic abuse involving a pattern...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
Comments / 0