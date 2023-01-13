Read full article on original website
Related
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
‘Shattered’ brother of teen stabbed to death says life will ‘never be the same’
The brother of a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death has told how he is “heartbroken” to never “hold him in my arms again”.Jack Reynolds younger brother Harley Barfield was stabbed on Monday (9 January) and died of his injuries on Wednesday morning (11 January).Jack told how he is “shattered” by the news on Facebook.In an emotional public post, he wrote: “My baby brother. My heart is shattered and words fail me.“How I wish I could hold you in my arms like this again and keep you safe.“You were so loved by us all and your laugh was infectious.“Your cheeky smile...
BBC
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
Look: British care home resident attempting knitting world record
A resident at an assisted living facility in Britain is getting help from members of the community and as far away as New Zealand in her project to set a Guinness World Record for the longest knitted chain.
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
Worcester city centre turned into 'lake' as heavy rain brings flooding
Parts of Worcester have been submerged in water after heavy flooding this week.The nearby River Severn, which has burst its banks, is due to peak on Sunday afternoon or evening (15 January) and is predicted to reach between 5.4 and 5.7 metres, according to the Environment Agency.In total, 89 flood warnings have been issued across the country amid the extreme weather conditions.Over the next few days, warnings are expected to stay in place.Those in southern England are likely to still be impacted by the water.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ironbridge: Barriers put up as River Severn floods gardensRiver Severn overflows in Worcester after persistent rainUK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Rishi Sunak confirms
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
natureworldnews.com
Ants 'Escaping Rising Water' Responsible for Causing Power Outage in Broome, Western Australia
Ants escaping from rising floodwaters were responsible for causing widespread power outage in Broome, Western Australia, which left residents without electricity for several hours amid inclement weather in recent days, according to local sources. The claim indicated that the insects might have disrupted the electricity supply in the town by...
mansionglobal.com
This Former London Aircraft Factory Is Now a Dramatic Eco-Friendly Home
Price: £6.5 million (US$7.8 million) Once an aircraft factory, this building in northwest London has been transformed into an voluminous live-work home with contrasting cozy corners and vast expanses of space. Named Wotton Works, the 12,689-square-foot building includes a renovated, three-bedroom residence and an internal courtyard with a triple-height...
BBC
Aldi car park stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
A man has been charged after a stabbing in a supermarket car park in Salford. A 62-year-old man was attacked outside Aldi in Heywood Way at about 16:25 GMT on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for serious injuries. A 20-year-old man...
hereisoregon.com
Solar eclipse will bring ‘ring of fire’ to Oregon skies this year
Another solar eclipse is coming to the U.S., and once again it will cross over Oregon. But unlike the total solar eclipse of 2017, this year’s annular solar eclipse won’t completely block out the sun, leaving what’s known as a “ring of fire” in the sky on the morning of Oct. 14.
BBC
Boy thrown from Tate Modern platform making progress, family say
A boy who is recovering from life-changing injuries he received when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform has made "considerable progress", his family have said. The boy, who was six at the time of the fall in 2019, was "delighted" to take part in adapted archery and...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
South Downs: Charity walker picks up hundreds of piles of dog mess
A hiker who picked up hundreds of piles of dog mess from a trail in a national park has said he did so to highlight the environmental harm it can do. Henry Rawlings collected more than 88lb (40kg) of faeces during a 65-mile (105km) sponsored walk of the Serpent Trail in the South Downs National Park.
Swift water rescue mounted after man heard shouting for help in Moreno Valley
A man heard shouting for help inside a storm channel in Moreno Valley where water was flowing at a fast clip following the weekend-long rainstorms prompted a rescue operation today.
Urgent air fryer warning as mum’s machine bursts into flames after she noticed a strange smell
A MUM has been left horrified after her air fryer burst into flames and nearly "burned down the kitchen". Rebecca Sim, 52, only turned the device on to cook some bacon, when the smell of burning plastic filled the room. Rebecca, from Prestwich, Greater Manchester, said a small flame quickly...
Comments / 0