Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Birmingham hospital culture worrying - health secretary
England's health secretary says he is worried and troubled by allegations of a "toxic culture" at one of the country's biggest hospital trusts. In a letter, Steve Barclay said claims of those blowing the whistle at University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) "must be acted on". A BBC Newsnight investigation heard claims...
BBC
Earl Spencer opens new Kettering cancer support centre
Earl Spencer has officially opened a new cancer support centre at an NHS hospital in Northamptonshire. The facility at Kettering General Hospital started seeing patients in May and has helped about 1,220 people. The centre, which is run by Macmillan Cancer Support, was officially unveiled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and...
BBC
Pregnant at 42: The Woodhall Spa mum tackling critical comments
When she announced she was pregnant aged 42, Lucy Baker says she experienced negativity from several quarters - including a midwife. She is now calling on society to rethink how it views pregnancy. BBC News went along to speak with her. "She asked me for my date of birth," says...
BBC
Bristol drug and alcohol campaigner Maggie Telfer dies
The chief executive of a pioneering drug support charity has died aged 63. Maggie Telfer OBE founded the Bristol Drug Project in 1986 after realising there was a lack of support for drug and alcohol users at that time. Chair of trustees from the charity John Long said he was...
Mother of toddler mauled by Staffordshire bull terrier ‘feared daughter would die’
A terrified mother feared her toddler would die after she was mauled by the neighbour’s dog in an attack that left the little girl needing surgery.The mum watched in horror as the Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on her two-year-old daughter as she played with a trike just a few metres away in a communal garden.The mother-of-three leapt up and ripped the dog Marnie off her daughter - after it had sunk its teeth into her child’s cheeks and face.The woman feared her daughter, now three, was dead as she “lay silently” in her arms and blood poured from her face.The...
Body of baby found at recycling centre was likely in household bin – police
The body of a newborn boy found at a recycling centre is likely to have been collected from a household bin, detectives said.Cambridgeshire Police said that the infant, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the site in Ely Road, Waterbeach on November 29.The force said inquiries with recycling centre staff suggest it is “likely” that the baby came from recycling collected from household blue bins in Peterborough and its surrounding villages, March, Whittlesey, Melbourn or streets off Mill Road in Cambridge.A post-mortem examination carried out on December 5 returned inconclusive results about how Gabriel died.It is important to...
AOL Corp
Homeless children in temporary accommodation without own beds or space to play
Tens of thousands of homeless children in temporary accommodation do not have a bed of their own or space to play in, research suggests. They are also arriving at school late, tired and hungry and are struggling to maintain friendships, according to research by Shelter. Some 120,710 children in England...
Man and woman charged with illegally aborting baby and disposing of body
A man and woman have been charged with forcibly triggering a miscarriage and illegally disposing of a baby’s body.Elliot Benham and Sophie Harvey, both aged 23, are also accused of concealing the birth of a child.The pair were arrested following a long police investigation, which saw properties in Swindon and Cirencester searched more than two years ago.The Crown Prosecution Service has now authorised the charges and the two defendants are due to appear in Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January, Gloucestershire Constabulary said on Tuesday.Mr Benham, from Wingfield, Swindon, and Ms Harvey, of St Mary’s Road in Cirencester, are jointly...
Third murder charge over death of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.
BBC
Cost of living: 'We had to bath our kids in the kitchen sink'
A dad of two has said he had to bath his young family in the kitchen sink due to the rising cost of heating oil. Richard Shaw, 33, is from Doveridge in the Derbyshire Dales, where about one in 10 households depend upon oil to heat their homes. He said...
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
93-year-old left ‘screaming in pain’ on floor during 25-hour ambulance wait
Welsh ambulance service apologises to Elizabeth Davies, whose care home and family made 10 calls for help after she fell
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
UK strikes to intensify as teachers and nurses announce walkouts
Industrial action looked set to intensify Monday as Britain's largest teaching and nursing unions announced further walkouts over pay, while the government seeks to limit strikes with a controversial bill. The teaching union leaders are set to meet the education minister Gillian Keegan on Wednesday.
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Andrew Tate: 'I'm not a victim' say two women involved in investigation
Two women who have been identified as potential victims of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan say they were friends of the pair, not victims. Beatrice and Jasmin - who have tattoo's with the Tate brother's surname on it - said that they did not find them to be "aggressive or rude" and denied that they had felt threatened.
