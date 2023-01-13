Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Appeal to bring Thailand balcony fall woman home raises £73k
The family of a woman who fell from a second-floor balcony while on holiday in Thailand have raised more than £73,000 to bring her back to the UK. Maddi Neale-Shankster, 21, of Coventry, was paralysed from the waist down, after the accident on New Year's Eve. A GoFundMe appeal...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail
Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down. The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said. One woman said firefighters rescued her after she...
BBC
Brixton crush: O2 Academy to remain closed, council rules
London's Brixton O2 Academy will remain closed for at least three months, Lambeth Council has ruled. It comes after two people died and several were injured in a crowd surge in the foyer of the venue during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December. Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC
Wiltshire Council warns Persimmon Homes start work or lose £8m
A developer has been warned it could lose £8m of government funds if it does not start building homes by spring. In 2018, Persimmon Homes was contracted to make 2,500 homes, two primary schools and one secondary school at Ashton Park, near Trowbridge. The company said it had asked...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
BBC
M&S to create 3,400 jobs as it opens new shops
Marks & Spencer has said it will create 3,400 jobs across Britain as part of plans to revamp its stores. It plans to open eight "full-line" stores - which stock clothes, food and homeware - in cities such as Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds in the next year. Seven of the...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
West Yorkshire Mayor supports parking charge plan for Leeds parks
Plans to introduce parking fees at some green spaces in West Yorkshire have been backed by the region's mayor. Leeds City Council intends to implement charges at sites including Middleton Park, Golden Acre Park, Otley Chevin, Roundhay Park, Temple Newsam and Kirkstall Abbey over the coming year. West Yorkshire Mayor...
BBC
Soldiers in charity march for Babbs Mill Lake boys
A group of soldiers are set to march more than 100 miles in memory of four boys who died after being pulled from an icy lake. Sgt Brad Hawkins and others from The Royal Hussars will include Babbs Mill Lake on their fundraising journey for Birmingham Children's Hospital. On their...
BBC
Sunderland's National Glass Centre set to move over costly repairs
Sunderland's National Glass Centre is set to be forced to move because of multi-million-pound repairs to its building. Owner Sunderland University said a series of works have been carried out in recent years, which has seen the closure of public access to the roof. It follows a specialist review of...
BBC
Man who fled police and jumped into River Ribble is found
A man who tried to escape police by jumping into a river has been found, officers have said. The 30-year-old had fled from Walton le Dale, and entered the River Ribble at about 07:00 GMT, Lancashire Police said. The force said he was the subject of an ongoing investigation and...
BBC
Money from selling criminals' items to fund community groups
Community groups can receive grants paid from the sale of criminals' items. Thames Valley Police said money made from selling items seized from criminals which cannot be returned would fund "worthy projects". Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber said the scheme was "a great opportunity to support community and...
Comments / 0