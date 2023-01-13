Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden
Europe's largest deposit of rare earths - which are used from mobile phones to missiles - has been found in Sweden. No rare earths are mined in Europe at the moment and a Swedish minister hailed the find as a way of reducing the EU's dependence on China. The discovery...
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Record number of baby seals seen on county beaches
Nearly 4,000 baby grey seals have been counted on Norfolk's beaches this winter, which volunteers say is a record for the area. Friends of Horsey Seals (FoHS) said 3,796 pups had been born while 1,169 adults had been spotted on the five-mile stretch of coast between Waxham and Winterton. The...
BBC
Wizz Air: Cardiff Airport in wrong place, says ex-airline boss
Cardiff Airport was built in the wrong place to attract passengers, the former boss of a low-cost airline has said. David Bryon, ex-director of BMI Baby, which operated from the airport between 2002-2011, said no-one in their "right mind" would invest in the airport. He spoke after budget airline Wizz...
BBC
Stranded Nottingham passengers' anger over signalling fault
A rail company has been criticised for its "pretty poor" handling of a signalling fault in Nottingham that left hundreds of people stranded. Passengers reported chaos at stations across the East Midlands on Tuesday evening after several major services were cancelled. Some were forced to stay overnight in hotels while...
Cyber Group Leverages Its Global Network to Develop New Projects ‘Alex Player,’ ‘Digital Girl’
Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation producers and distributors, is developing the series “Alex Player” and “Digital Girl” with its new partners in the U.K., Italy and Singapore. Recent hits from the company, run by chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann and COO Dominique Bourse, include Season 3 of “Gigantosaurus” and “Droners.” Earlier this month, Cyber Group Studios moved into new headquarters in Paris, complemented by its real-time animation studio Roubaix, Haut de France. It has an office in Burbank, California, U.S., run by Karen K. Miller. In early 2022, the studio acquired a majority stake in Rome-based Graphilm Entertainment, run by...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
