Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
'Potholes are leaving Essex roads in a shocking state'
The problem of potholes in Essex has been highlighted by a group which helps to transport blood between blood banks and hospitals. Earl Robinson, of the Essex Voluntary Blood Service (EVBS), said he had spent hundreds of pounds on replacement tyres for his motorcycle. "The roads are in a word,...
BBC
Main Devon railway line reopens after flooding
Part of the main rail line in Devon has reopened after flooding caused a partial closure. Earlier, Great Western Railway (GWR) said the line between Totnes and Plymouth had been blocked. It warned passengers that trains running in the direction of Plymouth might be cancelled, delayed or revised. On Friday...
BBC
Road closed after machinery lands on building in Stoke-on-Trent
A main road has been closed after a piling rig fell into a building in Stoke-on-Trent. The A52 Glebe Street has been closed due to the public safety hazard, said Staffordshire Fire Service. No-one was hurt in the incident. The road is also set to be closed in both directions...
BBC
Travel insurance warning after Thailand motorbike crash
The sister of a man who is facing a large medical bill after a motorbike crash in Thailand has urged others to check their travel insurance policies. The Boxing Day crash left 28-year-old Adam Davies with serious injuries, including a fractured skull. Adam, from Dinas Cross, Pembrokeshire, now faces large...
BBC
Black Horse demolition: Centuries-old Coventry pub bulldozed for road widening
A 200-year-old pub has been demolished to allow a nearby road to be widened. The Black Horse in Spon End, Coventry, was no longer operating as a pub and city councillors voted to knock it down in May, despite objection from heritage groups. The authority said the road widening was...
Cat appears unimpressed by flooding in Shrewsbury back garden
A cat was less than impressed by the sight of her flooded back garden in Shrewsbury.Footage shows Autumn looking outside after the River Severn burst its banks following heavy rainfall.“I’ve been here for 19 years and the past three years has been the worst we’ve experienced,” owner Chris Allen told the PA news agency.On Friday morning, 13 January the Environment Agency recorded the river peak as 4.57 metres at Welsh Bridge.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More High water levels seen along swollen Worcestershire river as flood warnings issuedKevin Spacey denies seven sexual offences against man in early 2000sMoment car thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph with owner’s dog trapped inside
BBC
Brixton crush: O2 Academy to remain closed, council rules
London's Brixton O2 Academy will remain closed for at least three months, Lambeth Council has ruled. It comes after two people died and several were injured in a crowd surge in the foyer of the venue during a gig by Afro-pop singer Asake on 15 December. Rebecca Ikumelo and Gaby...
BBC
Environment Agency warns of worsening picture after flooding
The situation is probably going to "get a little bit worse" before improving, the Environment Agency says, following flooding in the West Midlands. The River Severn is expected to peak in Bewdley, Worcestershire, on Saturday night and Worcester on Sunday. The river peaked at Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury on Friday...
Police release CCTV image thought to be of missing couple and newborn in Essex
Image believed to be of Constance Marten, who went missing last week with her baby and Mark Gordon
BBC
Tree used by thieves to steal copper from Bilston firm to be felled
A protected tree used by thieves to gain access to a manufacturing firm and steal copper is to be cut down, councillors have agreed. Mueller Europe Ltd, in Bilston, said it had been repeatedly targeted as people used the London plane tree to get over the factory wall. But "due...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
BBC
Elderly Worcester residents trapped in flats as lifts fail
Elderly people living in a retirement complex say they feel trapped in their flats as the lifts keep breaking down. The equipment at 14-storey Cripplegate House, Worcester, has been out of action for several days since the start of December, residents said. One woman said firefighters rescued her after she...
BBC
Flooding Bristol underpasses to be fixed at end of month
Work to fix the persistent flooding of a series of pedestrian underpasses is set to be carried out. The underpasses at Lawrence Hill roundabout in Bristol have flooded regularly since 2012. Bristol City Council said tree roots had infiltrated drainage pipes and were trapping rubbish and other items, blocking the...
BBC
Devon severe weather floods roads and fells trees
Severe weather in Devon has caused more flooding on roads and trees to fall. Devon County Council Highways tweeted there had been reports of standing water and flooding across the county, with motorists warned to not risk driving through flood water. A large tree was reported to have fallen down...
BBC
Bristol footbridge will be fixed nine years after it first shut
Work to repair a bridge damaged by lorries won't start until nine years after it was first closed. Kings Weston Iron Bridge, which links the Kings Weston estate with Blaise Castle, was shut in 2015 after a crash. Another lorry crashed into the Bristol bridge in 2018 and residents said...
BBC
Two of every five London trains disrupted in 2022
In 2022, 40% of scheduled rail and Underground services in London were either cancelled or delayed, analysis has revealed. Usage has steadily crept up since the pandemic - but station performance is slowly slipping. Proportionately, stations in north-west London saw the most trains cancelled in the capital. Transport for London...
BBC
Orphaned otter cubs moved after Devon rehab centre flooded
Eight orphaned otter cubs rescued by a charity in north Devon have been moved because of floods. The cubs had been housed in special enclosures at the UK Wild Otter Trust site, alongside the River Mole. Following heavy rain, the charity's Eurasian otter rehabilitation centre started to flood on Thursday...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Army rifleman killed in Plymouth car crash
The family of a young man who died after a car crash in Plymouth have paid tribute to him. Jay Whiting, 21, who was an Army rifleman, was found trapped in a green Lexus saloon after it crashed on Embankment Road at about 02:10 GMT on Saturday. The Plymouth man...
Comments / 0