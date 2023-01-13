A cat was less than impressed by the sight of her flooded back garden in Shrewsbury.Footage shows Autumn looking outside after the River Severn burst its banks following heavy rainfall.“I’ve been here for 19 years and the past three years has been the worst we’ve experienced,” owner Chris Allen told the PA news agency.On Friday morning, 13 January the Environment Agency recorded the river peak as 4.57 metres at Welsh Bridge.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More High water levels seen along swollen Worcestershire river as flood warnings issuedKevin Spacey denies seven sexual offences against man in early 2000sMoment car thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph with owner’s dog trapped inside

2 DAYS AGO