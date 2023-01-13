Read full article on original website
New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course
PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you interested in working on windmills? A New Mexico college wants to teach you how to scale them. Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso will host a 16-week climber training course. Story continues below:. Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19...
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
Helicopter called to scene of semi crash in McKinley County
Westbound lanes were closed due to partial lane blockage and the need to land a helicopter.
New Mexico pet shelters in need of donations
Debbie Stubblefield has her hands full of fur. A volunteer of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP), she’s a self-reporting “foster fail,” having a house full of dogs she’s adopted over the years. Last week, her pack grew from eight dogs to 12 following a...
United Way, New Mexico officials asking for volunteers, donations for homeless count
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - United Way and New Mexico officials are asking for volunteers and donations for a homeless count. United Way of Eastern New Mexico and Clovis, Portales, and Tucumcari organizations are coming together for the Point In Time (PIT) for people experiencing homelessness. The United States Department...
Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
'Dark Winds' blowing into Gallup
A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.
Weekly DWI Report
DWI (Fourth) Reckless driving led to a Gallup woman, Nastassia Martinez, 41, being arrested and charged with her fourth DWI. A calling party informed Metro Dispatch of a black Chevrolet SUV driving recklessly westbound on Highway 118 from Highway 566. McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar responded to the attempt-to-locate that was issued by Metro Dispatch and located the suspect vehicle with further assistance from the caller.
Kiosk project will connect New Mexicans to healthcare resources
The kiosk was unveiled on Friday.
Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way
Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Fire Department and Clovis police are investigating a house fire that left four people dead. Around 2:18 a.m., officials received a call about a structure fire at Wallace Street. Clovis Fire and police responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. After the fire...
Gallup School Superintendent Says Our Story About Expulsions in His District Is Incorrect. Here’s Why He’s Wrong.
This article was produced in partnership with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories from ProPublica like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for New Mexico In Depth stories. Over the four academic years ending in spring 2020, Gallup-McKinley...
