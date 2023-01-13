ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

KRQE News 13

New Mexico college offering 16-week wind tower climber course

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you interested in working on windmills? A New Mexico college wants to teach you how to scale them. Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso will host a 16-week climber training course. Story continues below:. Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19...
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on warrants

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that Wesley Chapman, 45, was arrested in Amarillo, Tuesday after police found drugs on two of his properties in Clovis. Canyon Police issued a warrant for Chapman who had reportedly fled to Texas and was arrested in Amarillo on Jan. 10, for “trafficking methamphetamine,” “trafficking of […]
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico pet shelters in need of donations

Debbie Stubblefield has her hands full of fur. A volunteer of the East Mountain Companion Animal Project (EMCAP), she’s a self-reporting “foster fail,” having a house full of dogs she’s adopted over the years. Last week, her pack grew from eight dogs to 12 following a...
VAUGHN, NM
AMARILLO, TX
gallupsun.com

'Dark Winds' blowing into Gallup

A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Four people dead in Clovis house fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –  A residential fire in Clovis left four people dead early Thursday morning. Clovis Police say they received a call around 2:18 a.m. Thursday about a residential fire in the 500 block of Wallace St, Clovis Fire and Police responded to the scene. Officials say as the fire was being extinguished four people […]
CLOVIS, NM
gallupsun.com

Weekly DWI Report

DWI (Fourth) Reckless driving led to a Gallup woman, Nastassia Martinez, 41, being arrested and charged with her fourth DWI. A calling party informed Metro Dispatch of a black Chevrolet SUV driving recklessly westbound on Highway 118 from Highway 566. McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar responded to the attempt-to-locate that was issued by Metro Dispatch and located the suspect vehicle with further assistance from the caller.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, warm east; winter storm on the way

Remarkable warm weather surged Saturday ahead of our next winter storm. High temps climbed into the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico! Even Tucumcari and Santa Rosa reached 70° thanks to some downsloping winds this afternoon. The strongest gusts reached 40-45 mph over far eastern New Mexico. Temps were still mild elsewhere, just not nearly as warm. Albuquerque reached 53° and Grants 58°.
TUCUMCARI, NM
CLOVIS, NM

