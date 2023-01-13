A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.

GALLUP, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO