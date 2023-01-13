Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire. The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire. One man was home...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
kroxam.com
Karen Raymond – Obit
Karen Kay Raymond, 66, of Crookston, MN, passed away late Friday morning, January 13, 2023, in the Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND, with her family by her side. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with Karen’s Celebration of Life arrangements. Online messages of condolence may be offered to Mike and family at www.stenshoelhouske.com.
KNOX News Radio
GF Business News: Beer…eggs…and tattoos
Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. It was the sixth straight year-over-year slowdown.
KNOX News Radio
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
Minnesota man sentenced to 4 decades in prison for fatally stabbing wife 27 times
PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 46-year-old man was recently sentenced to four decades in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of his wife, who was found by her son on their driveway. In the early morning hours of July 9, 2021, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said Eric Reinbold...
kroxam.com
Sherman Plante – Obit
Sherman Plante, 86, of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Fair Meadow Nursing Home in Fertile, MN. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating. Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at Red Lake Falls, MN.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PARKS AND RECS REPORT ALL OUTDOOR ICE RINKS AND TRAIL WILL BE OPEN THIS WEEKEND
The Crookston Parks and Recreations Department has continued to work through the difficult weather conditions to prepare the outdoor ice-skating rinks and trail for people to use and announced that they will be ready to have all outdoor skating facilities open this weekend. Parks and Recs Director Jake Solberg reported...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE HIGH IN MINNESOTA REGION ONE LDE DAY
On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in a Minnesota Region 1 LDE (Leadership Development Event) Day. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team took 1st place out of 7 teams. The Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE is a contest that has members demonstrate their ability to use the proper parliamentary procedure in a mock meeting. They are scored on the quality of their discussions, proper use of motions, and their overall expression. They also answer oral and written questions about proper parliamentary procedures. The team advanced to the state competition in April.
kroxam.com
Elaine Irene Morvig – Obit
Elaine Irene Morvig, 91 rural Winger, MN died on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Perham Living Center, Perham, MN with her family around her. Elaine was born on October 12, 1931, in rural Crookston, MN to Arthur and Louise (Demarais) Solie. Elaine was baptized on January 2, 1932, and confirmed on May 20, 1945, at Hafslo Lutheran Church. Elaine attended country school in rural Crookston.
Reinbold sentenced to 40 years in prison
by April Scheinoha Reporter An Oklee man convicted of murder was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 11 in Pennington Coun
valleynewslive.com
Indoor multi-use sports facility and aquatics center could soon come to Grand Forks
Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks leaders held a meeting today to discuss the possibility of a brand new multi-use sports facility and aquatics center. Winter can feel long and summers feel short, that’s why a new multi-use facility is being proposed. It will provide year round training for kids and students.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL HITS THE ROAD TO TAKE ON EGF – ON KROX
FIRST HALF – — SECOND HALF – 1st.
kroxam.com
PIRATE GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADING HERMANTOWN AT HALTIME – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a loss last night to Rock Ridge 62-36 which dropped their record to 7-5 on the season. They will look to get back on track today as they host the Hermantown Hawks. Hermantown is 2-11 on the season and lost to Thief River Falls last night 64-53. The two teams played a year ago with Crookston coming away with the win 73-36. We will have the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 1:00 p.m. and the opening tip at 1:30 p.m. from Crookston High School. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also watch the action on the KROX Live Video Stream by clicking below.
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY TAKES ON PROWLERS IN SECTION 8A MATCHUP
FIRST PERIOD – — SECOND PERIOD – THIRD PERIOD – — CROOKSTON.
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLING FINISHES FIFTH, COAUETTE AND BOLL ARE CHAMPS
TEAM SCORES – — 1. Scott West – 196. Carter Coauette had a great day by going 3-0 to win the championship at 160 pounds. Carter won the first round by a pin in just over one minute. In the semi-finals, he won by a pin in the second period. The championship was a great match, and Carter came away with a 7-6 victory. In the first period, Carter trailed 2-0 before he got an escape before he was taken down and trailed 4-1 halfway through the period. Carter followed with another escape and got a takedown to tie the match at 4-4. With a few seconds left in the period, Jevon Williams scored an escape for a 5-4 lead. In the second period, Carter tied the match with an escape and had a takedown with 12 seconds left for a 7-5 lead. Williams had an escape with three seconds left in the period, and Coauette took a 7-6 lead into the third period. In the third, nobody scored, and Carter won the match 7-6.
Comments / 0