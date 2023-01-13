TEAM SCORES – — 1. Scott West – 196. Carter Coauette had a great day by going 3-0 to win the championship at 160 pounds. Carter won the first round by a pin in just over one minute. In the semi-finals, he won by a pin in the second period. The championship was a great match, and Carter came away with a 7-6 victory. In the first period, Carter trailed 2-0 before he got an escape before he was taken down and trailed 4-1 halfway through the period. Carter followed with another escape and got a takedown to tie the match at 4-4. With a few seconds left in the period, Jevon Williams scored an escape for a 5-4 lead. In the second period, Carter tied the match with an escape and had a takedown with 12 seconds left for a 7-5 lead. Williams had an escape with three seconds left in the period, and Coauette took a 7-6 lead into the third period. In the third, nobody scored, and Carter won the match 7-6.

