Read full article on original website
Related
Helicopter called to scene of semi crash in McKinley County
Westbound lanes were closed due to partial lane blockage and the need to land a helicopter.
gallupsun.com
Weekly DWI Report
DWI (Fourth) Reckless driving led to a Gallup woman, Nastassia Martinez, 41, being arrested and charged with her fourth DWI. A calling party informed Metro Dispatch of a black Chevrolet SUV driving recklessly westbound on Highway 118 from Highway 566. McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar responded to the attempt-to-locate that was issued by Metro Dispatch and located the suspect vehicle with further assistance from the caller.
Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
Kiosk project will connect New Mexicans to healthcare resources
The kiosk was unveiled on Friday.
gallupsun.com
'Dark Winds' blowing into Gallup
A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Our Story About Expulsions in His District Is Incorrect. Here’s Why He’s Wrong.
This article was produced in partnership with ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories from ProPublica like this one as soon as they are published. And sign up here for New Mexico In Depth stories. Over the four academic years ending in spring 2020, Gallup-McKinley...
Comments / 0