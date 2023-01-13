ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamerco, NM

Weekly DWI Report

DWI (Fourth) Reckless driving led to a Gallup woman, Nastassia Martinez, 41, being arrested and charged with her fourth DWI. A calling party informed Metro Dispatch of a black Chevrolet SUV driving recklessly westbound on Highway 118 from Highway 566. McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Salazar responded to the attempt-to-locate that was issued by Metro Dispatch and located the suspect vehicle with further assistance from the caller.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June. Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the […]
SHIPROCK, NM
'Dark Winds' blowing into Gallup

A dark wind will blow through Gallup Jan. 20, but it’s nothing to be afraid of. It’s just a film crew for the AMC TV series Dark Winds. The series is based on the late Tony Hillerman’s novels of murder in the Four Corners in the 1970s. The location crew has asked for permission to shoot local color – small scenes and establishing shots – around town during the day.
GALLUP, NM

