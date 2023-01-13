Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: Dos Pueblos Falls to Ventura; San Marcos Prevails over Rio Mesa
Dos Pueblos’ Carly Letendre had 19 points, six rebounds and an assist, but the Chargers fell 61-42 at Ventura in Channel League play Saturday. “I thought we played a pretty good first half of basketball,” Dos Pueblos coach Manny Murillo said. “I was very happy with their effort and heart. Our rebounding was better, we cut down on our turnovers, and we moved the ball better. And everyone got opportunities to shoot the basketball.
Noozhawk
Boys Soccer: Laguna Blanca Wins 8-2; Aiden Tapia’s Hat Trick Leads Santa Ynez in Win
The Laguna Blanca boys broke open a 2-2 tie early in the game with an onslaught of goals to beat Villanova Prep 8-2 in a Frontier League contest played at Dos Pueblos. The game started at a fast pace, with Laguna Blanca’s Franky Baron scoring in the second minute. Villanova responded with a goal a few minutes later, and then Baylor Wilson recaptured the Owls’ lead at 2-1 with a goal in the 14th minute.
Noozhawk
Strong Second Half Pushes Bishop Diego Girls over St. Bonaventure 33-30 for 18th Win
The Bishop Diego girls came from behind for their 18th win Saturday, 33-30 over host St. Bonaventure in a Tri-Valley League game. The Cardinals trailed 16-8 in the second quarter and were down 19-13 at halftime. “We struggled offensively early,” Bishop Diego coach Jeff Burich said. “We took great shots...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Tighten Up on Defense for 78-54 Win over Pacifica
The Santa Barbara boys tightened up on defense in the second half and rolled past a game Pacifica squad 78-54 in a Channel League game Friday night. The Tritons made eight 3-pointers in the first half and took a 34-30 lead with about four minutes remaining until the break. The Dons went on an 11-0 run to end the half up 41-34 and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Lose to Rio Mesa 47-43 Despite Hot Start
San Marcos jumped out to a 20-11 first quarter lead but came up short at the end of a 47-43 Channel League loss to Rio Mesa Friday night in the Thunderhut. The Royals missed a layup that would have tied the game with 14 seconds left, and then the Spartans hit two free throws for the final margin.
Noozhawk
Boys Hoops: Bishop Diego Falls to Santa Clara, Carpinteria to Nordhoff; Laguna Blanca Wins
The Bishop Diego boys lost their first Tri-Valley League game of the season at home against Santa Clara Friday, 49-42. Santa Clara took a 16-13 lead after the first quarter and never trailed. “Credit to those guys, they took it to us early and often and we just couldn’t get...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria’s Ashley Verduzco Scores 2 Goals to Help Beat Nordhoff 4-0
Carpinteria senior midfielder Ashley Verduzco scored two goals in a 4-0 Citrus Coast League win over Nordhoff at home Friday. The Warriors got on the board early when sophomore forward Averi Alexander collected a mis-cleared ball inside the Nordhoff goal area and hammered a shot to the back of the net.
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Gauchos Have Miles To Go With Their Well-Traveled Basketball Star
Miles Norris thought he’d completed the last act of his highlight-reel basketball career at the Thunderdome. UC Santa Barbara’s Man on the Flying Trapeze launched himself into the arena’s wood-beam rafters and tipped in a teammate’s miss for the final basket of a 67-60 victory over Hawaii in last year’s home finale.
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida
The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Boys Hang on to Beat Ventura, 48-47
Dos Pueblos held off a Ventura second-half comeback to take a 48-47 Channel League win at home Friday. The Chargers shot poorly from the perimeter as both teams struggled from the field. But Dos Pueblos hit 14 of 18 free throws and that “proved to be the difference,” coach Joe Zamora said.
Noozhawk
Cate Falls to St. Bonaventure; Babacar Pouye Back from Injury with a Double-Double
Despite playing what coach Andy Gil called their “best hard-nosed game of the year,” the Cate boys fell to Tri-Valley League rival St. Bonaventure Friday, 74-59. “Extremely proud of our guys for competing and making Bonnie work for all of it,” Gil said. “We beat ourselves and it stings.
Noozhawk
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023
Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
Noozhawk
Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023
Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Pending Approval for 3D Printed Home, Other Housing Projects
A 3D-printed prototype house is one of seven projects that the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments plans to complete with funding from the state. Apis Cor will be the company constructing the prototype in partnership with the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. The project will be a...
Noozhawk
Latest Storm Soaks Santa Barbara County with More Rain on Tap Starting Late Sunday
Another storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, dropping between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain on most areas and causing more troubles in local communities. Forecasters had called for moderate to heavy rain from Saturday’s storm. “I think we’re more or less on target,” Mike Wofford from the...
Noozhawk
Community Bancorp of Santa Maria Posts 4th Quarter Earnings Report
Janet Silveria, president/CEO of Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, parent company of Community Bank of Santa Maria, released the company’s earnings report for the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Year-to-date unaudited net income increased 26.3% from $2.850 million at Dec. 31, 2021 to $3.599 million at Dec. 31, 2022....
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
Noozhawk
Latest Storm to Hit Santa Barbara County Expected to Be Much Weaker
Rain began falling across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, but forecasters say the latest weather system will be much weaker than the storms that hammered the region last week. Most coastal and valley areas are expected to receive a half-inch to an inch of rain overnight into Monday, according...
Noozhawk
New Housing Project Possibly Headed for La Cumbre Plaza as Questions Loom Over Height Limits
At a time when there’s a community battle brewing over a proposed 685-unit, 74-foot-tall housing project at La Cumbre Plaza, another substantial housing development is in the works on the other side of the Santa Barbara mall. Multiple sources told Noozhawk that Alliance Residential Co., a Flagstaff, Ariz.-based housing...
Noozhawk
Dine Out Santa Maria Style, Craft Cocktail Contest on Tap During Valley’s Restaurant Month
Celebrating Santa Maria Valley’s culinary culture, local businesses are joining together and participating in Santa Maria Valley’s Restaurant Month festivities: Dine Out Santa Maria Style and the Craft Cocktail Contest, Jan. 13-Feb. 12. Dine Out Santa Maria Style offers dining experiences from some of Santa Maria Valley’s favorite...
