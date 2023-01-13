Retired U.S. Army Col. Donnie Quintana will be the new secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Quintana, a 35-year military veteran with leadership experience in state government and the New Mexico National Guard, has served as deputy secretary and interim leader of the department since late October, working with former Secretary Sonya Smith and staff “to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

