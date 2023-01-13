Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
ladailypost.com
Coach Greg Jackson Resigns From Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency
ALBUQUERQUE – This afternoon, Coach Greg Jackson announced that he is resigning from the City of Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency due to its current state and lack of teeth. His resignation is effective immediately. Coach Jackson released the following statement:. “Today I came to the difficult decision after...
americanmilitarynews.com
Lujan Grisham names retired colonel to head Veterans Services
Retired U.S. Army Col. Donnie Quintana will be the new secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Quintana, a 35-year military veteran with leadership experience in state government and the New Mexico National Guard, has served as deputy secretary and interim leader of the department since late October, working with former Secretary Sonya Smith and staff “to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
New Mexico lawmakers seek to prohibit local abortion bans
SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Local governments across New Mexico would be prohibited from placing restrictions on abortion access under initiatives outlined by Democratic state legislators Friday. A companion initiative aims to protect doctors who perform abortion and patients from harassment and investigations by out-of-state interests. The...
searchlightnm.org
Eastern New Mexico is restricting abortion — one ordinance at a time
PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico, the latest battleground in New Mexico’s fight over abortion, drew 100 people from across the state on Tuesday as Roosevelt County Commissioners overwhelmingly passed an ordinance to severely limit access to reproductive rights. The county is one of several communities on the Texas...
KOAT 7
New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
coloradopolitics.com
Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL
Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Story on...
MDC authorities: Inmate death under investigation
An inmate was determined to be dead this morning.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions
New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and …. New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions. Albuquerque Police expands hours for reporting crime …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-expands-hours-for-reporting-crime-by-phone/. Mistrial called in case of man accused...
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
KOAT 7
Office of Inspector General report shows violations at Westside Emergency Housing Center
The city is moving forward on making a section of the Gibson health hub an emergency shelter. Meanwhile, the city's Westside Emergency Housing Center is subject to an investigation by the office of the inspector general for alleged poor conditions. The WEHC has been subject to criticism since being converted...
newsfromthestates.com
A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right
Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
KOAT 7
New Mexico House Bill 50 aims to remove large-capacity gun magazines
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We are now less than a week away from the legislative session, and a new bill being proposed is focusing on banning large-capacity gun magazines in New Mexico. “As I'm looking, there is not one gun in this cabinet that would be allowed under the proposed...
Enrollment ends soon for BeWellnm
BeWellnm hosted its final open enrollment event Saturday morning.
Food delivery driver said she was shot at in southwest Albuquerque neighborhood
It was a scary evening for a delivery driver. She reported she was just trying to do her job when she was shot at.
Bill would prevent burns during New Mexico’s windiest times of year
The Hermits Peak Calf-Canyon fire devastated northern New Mexico last year, burning more than 341,000 acres and destroying 166 homes in San Miguel, Mora, and Taos counties.
newmexicopbs.org
Gibson Hub Shelter Opens
01.13.23 – The Panel talks through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. Dave Mulryan,...
Comments / 0