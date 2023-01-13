ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

KRQE News 13

What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Coach Greg Jackson Resigns From Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency

ALBUQUERQUE – This afternoon, Coach Greg Jackson announced that he is resigning from the City of Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency due to its current state and lack of teeth. His resignation is effective immediately. Coach Jackson released the following statement:. “Today I came to the difficult decision after...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
americanmilitarynews.com

Lujan Grisham names retired colonel to head Veterans Services

Retired U.S. Army Col. Donnie Quintana will be the new secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday. Quintana, a 35-year military veteran with leadership experience in state government and the New Mexico National Guard, has served as deputy secretary and interim leader of the department since late October, working with former Secretary Sonya Smith and staff “to ensure a smooth and effective transition of leadership,” the governor’s office said in a news release.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico house bill proposes changes to state primary elections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico House bill proposing changes to state primary elections will be reintroduced at the 2023 legislative session. If House Bill 54 passes, voters would no longer need to declare a party registration to participate in a primary. Currently, voters registered as Democrat or Republican can vote with their party in primary elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL

Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions

New Mexico Ranchers want EPA crackdown on oil and gas emissions
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A Tribal Education Trust Fund guarantees a fundamental right

Jonah Chino prepares her daughter Kailani Mariano before a traditional song and dance at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) As former governor of Tesuque Pueblo and current chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), I am forever grateful to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Gibson Hub Shelter Opens

01.13.23 – The Panel talks through new data from the state Public Education Department showing declining enrollment in public schools over a period of years. Gene asks our panelists if there’s something districts can do to turn that trend around. Host: Gene Grant. Line Opinion Panelists:. Dave Mulryan,...
NEW MEXICO STATE

