Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball Caps off Strong Weekend with Victory over SUNY Sullivan

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., January 15, 2023 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team made it three straight victories on Sunday when they defeated SUNY Sullivan, 70-59, in the final contest of the Monroe College MLK Classic at the Monroe Athletic Complex. The Mustangs improve to 11-8 overall with the win, while the Generals fall to 10-8.
Five Score in Double Figures as No. 12 Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Takes Down D2 No. 9 SUNY Sullivan

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., January 15, 2023 – Keith Warren Jr. led a group of five Mustangs in double figures on Sunday, as the No. 12-ranked Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team rolled to a 94-72 victory over NJCAA Div. II No. 9 SUNY Sullivan on the final day of the Monroe College MLK Classic at the Monroe Athletic Complex. The Mustangs improve to 19-2 with their ninth straight win, while the Generals fall to 12-4.
No. 12 Monroe Mustangs Men’s Basketball Cracks 100 in Victory over Essex County

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., January 14, 2023 – For the first time this season, the No. 12-ranked Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team surpassed the 100-point plateau on Saturday, defeating Essex County College, 108-61, in the final game of the first day of the Monroe College MLK Classic at the Monroe Athletic Complex. The Mustangs improve to 18-2 with their eighth straight win, while the Wolverines fall to 5-10.
Success from Long Range Fuels Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball to Defeat of Essex County

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., January 14, 2023 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team shot nearly 48 percent from three-point range en route to a 68-47 victory over Essex County College on Saturday in the first day of the Monroe College MLK Classic at the Monroe Athletic Complex. The Mustangs improve to 10-8 overall with the win, while the Wolverines fall to 10-5.
