NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., January 14, 2023 – For the first time this season, the No. 12-ranked Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team surpassed the 100-point plateau on Saturday, defeating Essex County College, 108-61, in the final game of the first day of the Monroe College MLK Classic at the Monroe Athletic Complex. The Mustangs improve to 18-2 with their eighth straight win, while the Wolverines fall to 5-10.

