Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open new location in MissouriKristen WaltersUnion, MO
High Hill, Missouri's historic general store constructed in 1904 has supported community for over 100 yearsCJ CoombsHigh Hill, MO
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Murder suspect in custody after I-55 crash in south St. Louis
An accused double murder suspect wanted in Franklin County was taken into custody Sunday after crashing their car along Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Warrant issued for suspect in double shooting outside hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued a warrant Friday for 61-year-old Powell Trout in the double shooting outside a hotel in Washington, Missouri. The Washington Police Department received numerous calls at 6:42 p.m. Wednesday from witnesses who said there had been a shooting in...
WKRC
Grandpa begs car thief not to drive off with his granddaughter in the vehicle
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Missouri grandfather had to beg a car thief not to drive away while his granddaughter was still in the vehicle. Tyrone Hayes was outside of his granddaughter's daycare in north St. Louis, when he was approached by a masked man. The masked man...
advantagenews.com
More details in Alton woman’s murder
A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itself
A Missouri witness at St. Louis reported watching a silent, cloaking, triangle-shaped object at 2:40 a.m. on November 19, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Woman found dead in running vehicle Friday night in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman Friday night. Police identified her Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tamera Plummer of St. Louis. Police responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a call for help in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street....
KOMU
Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway
ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
Maryland Heights man charged with murder in 2004 headless torso case
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Maryland Heights man on Wednesday was charged in a 2004 murder case where a woman's torso was found at a rest stop in Wright City, Missouri. Mike Anthony Clardy, 63, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of abandonment of a corpse.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
Police investigate shooting involving woman in her 50s
The city's Force Investigation Unit continues to look into a shootout between police and a woman in her 50s. This happened outside the social security offices on North 16th Street, near the City Museum.
Family hit hard after St. Louis food trailer stolen
Owners of a local food trailer are out thousands of dollars after someone reportedly stole their trailer.
The St. Louis County town demolished for developments that never happened
Allenton, Missouri, has been designated as a ghost town by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, but is it? Allenton is currently part of the Eureka city limits. Six Flags St. Louis is nearby.
Illinois police find woman’s body after suspicious traffic stop
A community reacts to a woman found dead in Freeburg, Illinois, Wednesday night after a suspicious traffic stop led police to her home.
St. Louis Woman Gets 3 Years for Hitting SLU Student with Stolen SUV
Aldina Sakanovic, 25, was fleeing police when she collided with the undergrad
1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri
WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
Woman’s body found in Illinois home, man in custody
A woman's body was discovered at a Freeburg trailer park Wednesday evening, and police have a man in custody for homicide.
KMOV
Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
KMOV
Child injured during domestic incident in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City. Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m. Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick. That...
