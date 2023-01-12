ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright City, MO

kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
KOMU

Audrain County man admits to rape of 13-year-old runaway

ST. LOUIS - A Mexico, Missouri man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob Burney, 24, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal...
MEXICO, MO
FOX2Now

1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Shooting in Franklin County leaves woman dead, man injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman is dead, and a man is injured after a shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. Police responded to a call for shots fired at a Best Western on East 5th Street in Washington, Missouri, around 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was transported alive to a hospital.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Child injured during domestic incident in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police say a four-year-old child was injured during a domestic incident this afternoon in North City. Officers responded to a house near Wren and Lillian just before 2 p.m. Police said two adults were arguing when one of them threw a brick. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Oxygen

New York City, NY
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

