Baylor out of women's AP Top 25 for 1st time since 2004

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Baylor's 19-year run in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over. The Bears had been ranked for 365 consecutive polls before falling out Monday after losing twice last week. Baylor had been in the AP Top 25 since Jan. 5, 2004, including a 21-week run at No. 1 in 2011-12.
The Daily 01-13-23 The chaotic story of how the 49ers abandoned SF

At some point during this weekend’s playoff game between the 49ers and the Seahawks, sweeping aerial shots of the Golden Gate Bridge will undoubtedly grace the broadcast. Viewers outside of California may not realize how far Levi’s Stadium is from that famed span. For locals, the years have dulled some of the shock of the team's move out of San Francisco, but the chaotic mess of its departure — featuring a blindsided Gavin Newsom, criminal charges and a party with live sex acts — is every bit as astonishing today.  • If you’re driving to the 49ers game, don’t, weather experts warn • Calif. storms have left a 49ers star without power for days
