At some point during this weekend's playoff game between the 49ers and the Seahawks, sweeping aerial shots of the Golden Gate Bridge will undoubtedly grace the broadcast. Viewers outside of California may not realize how far Levi's Stadium is from that famed span. For locals, the years have dulled some of the shock of the team's move out of San Francisco, but the chaotic mess of its departure — featuring a blindsided Gavin Newsom, criminal charges and a party with live sex acts — is every bit as astonishing today.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO