Florida State

Washington Examiner

Biden calls Republicans 'fiscally demented' ahead of debt ceiling fight

On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is seeking to amplify how he has helped black communities across the country. But his criticism of congressional Republicans before what are anticipated to be difficult negotiations over raising the debt ceiling overshadowed his remarks to Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network breakfast.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal

EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Most House Democrats oppose resolution condemning attacks against churches, pro-life facilities

(The Center Square) – Nearly all U.S. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning attacks against anti-abortion facilities and churches. The vote came after a report was published showing violence escalated against churches and pro-life groups last year ahead of and after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The House passed the measure 222 to 219 Wednesday mostly along party lines. Three Democrats voted for it: Reps. Vicente Gonzalez of south Texas, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Austin

Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent

Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again. The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information wasn’t made public until after the midterms were over. So much for honesty and transparency.
COLORADO STATE
CBS 42

Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
Washington Examiner

Majority of voters say companies shouldn't be punished for social or political stances: Poll

A majority of voters don’t believe lawmakers should punish companies who outwardly express their social or political stances, according to a new poll. Roughly 71% of voters don’t believe politicians should punish companies that speak out against discrimination, compared to just 18% who say they should, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll results stand in contrast to House Republicans who have vowed to investigate some of the country’s largest companies for implementing “woke” policies.
Washington Examiner

How China uses America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve

President Joe Biden made new use of the nation's oil stockpile in 2022 with multiple drawdowns intended to reduce retail gasoline prices in the United States, but not all of the barrels sold remained within domestic fuel markets — nor have they in previous administrations. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve...

