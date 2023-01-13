Read full article on original website
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Washington Examiner
Biden calls Republicans 'fiscally demented' ahead of debt ceiling fight
On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is seeking to amplify how he has helped black communities across the country. But his criticism of congressional Republicans before what are anticipated to be difficult negotiations over raising the debt ceiling overshadowed his remarks to Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network breakfast.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic House and Senate leadership remained silent on Rep. Adam Schiff's call for an intelligence assessment into the classified documents mishandled by President Biden.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Washington Examiner
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Washington Examiner
Mayorkas ordered internal review of massive immigration contract: Emails reveal
EXCLUSIVE — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas privately voiced concern about the award of a half-a-billion dollar government contract to Endeavors for immigrant housing, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. Internal emails obtained through a lawsuit filed by the American Accountability Foundation...
Most House Democrats oppose resolution condemning attacks against churches, pro-life facilities
(The Center Square) – Nearly all U.S. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning attacks against anti-abortion facilities and churches. The vote came after a report was published showing violence escalated against churches and pro-life groups last year ahead of and after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The House passed the measure 222 to 219 Wednesday mostly along party lines. Three Democrats voted for it: Reps. Vicente Gonzalez of south Texas, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington. ...
CBS Austin
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
Ukraine Testing Weapons With Range Longer Than Biden Willing to Provide
"If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will be crossing a red line," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in September.
The 5 most interesting rules from the US House Congressional handbook
The Members' Congressional Handbook is a detailed resource of do's and don'ts and has specific rules against nepotism, office decorations and more.
White House says it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling
WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling and there are no discussions underway about eliminating it. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Congress must act to increase the debt ceiling after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country will likely hit the $31.4 trillion statutory debt limit on Jan. 19.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
msn.com
Democrats Quickly Got Tired of Appearing Competent
Their streak of being the competent party was bound to screech to a halt at some point. After a year of being on their best behavior, Dems are in disarray. Again. The Rubicon was crossed when news spread that President Joe Biden’s attorneys found the first batch of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C. The documents were found six days before the midterm elections, yet the information wasn’t made public until after the midterms were over. So much for honesty and transparency.
Zelensky draws comparisons between ‘Ruscism’ and Nazism in weekend address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky drew comparisons between “Ruscism” and Nazism on Saturday, following another barrage of Russian missile strikes that battered cities across Ukraine. Zelensky pointed to a particular apartment building in Dnipro that was destroyed in Saturday’s missile strikes in his nightly address. “This apartment block in Dnipro was on a street called Naberezhna Peremohy,” he said, […]
Washington Examiner
Majority of voters say companies shouldn't be punished for social or political stances: Poll
A majority of voters don’t believe lawmakers should punish companies who outwardly express their social or political stances, according to a new poll. Roughly 71% of voters don’t believe politicians should punish companies that speak out against discrimination, compared to just 18% who say they should, according to a new Morning Consult poll. The poll results stand in contrast to House Republicans who have vowed to investigate some of the country’s largest companies for implementing “woke” policies.
House Democrats urge Biden to kick Bolsonaro out of country amid election unrest in Brazil
House Democrats have called on President Joe Biden to revoke the visa of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who was hospitalized in Florida earlier this week as his supporters attacked the nation's capital.
White House blast 'backwards' Republican proposal on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The White House on Thursday sharply criticized what it called a “backwards” bill introduced by House Republicans that would limit presidential authority to tap the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which President Biden has done repeatedly in an effort to bring down gas prices. Known as...
Washington Examiner
How China uses America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve
President Joe Biden made new use of the nation's oil stockpile in 2022 with multiple drawdowns intended to reduce retail gasoline prices in the United States, but not all of the barrels sold remained within domestic fuel markets — nor have they in previous administrations. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve...
