NBC Chicago

10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022

Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
WLNS

Elon Musk’s next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn’t. Long before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he had set his sights on Tesla, the electric automaker where he continues to serve as […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Big Risk in the Most-Popular, and Aging, Big Tech Default Email Programs

Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
A Loving Dad and His Injured Son Pay War's Costs in Ukraine

In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei, 64, never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.
