Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia Can ‘Bridge the Gap' Between the U.S. and China, Finance Minister Says
The Saudi kingdom and the United States have a relationship that dates back to the 1930s, and which has been summed up in broad terms as one of Saudi oil in exchange for American-provided security. China, meanwhile, has for years been making inroads — especially economically — as Saudi Arabia's...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Davos 2023: Opposition leader says Russian move on Ukraine from Belarus unlikely
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Belarus' exiled opposition leader said on Monday she did not think Russia would launch an offensive on Ukraine from Belarus after the two countries began military drills, but Moscow could launch more missiles strikes from its ally's territory.
New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022
Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
Elon Musk’s next drama: a trial over his tweets about Tesla
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn’t. Long before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he had set his sights on Tesla, the electric automaker where he continues to serve as […]
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
Russian Gas Will Eventually Return to Europe as Nations ‘Forgive and Forget,' Qatari Energy Minister Says
"We're all blessed to have to be able to forget and to forgive. And I think things get mended with time," Qatar's energy minister said at a conference in Abu Dhabi. Europe has for years been Russia's largest customer of gas purchases. EU countries dramatically cut down their imports of...
Op-Ed: Uncertainty in the Markets Is Stressful. Make These Moves to Be Ready for Whatever 2023 Brings
No one knows what will happen with markets in 2023. That uncertainty can feel out of control, but there are things you can control and steps you can take. Assess where your investment portfolio, liquid cash flow and retirement savings stand. Consider tax-efficient charitable giving and take investment concerns to...
Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 Years as Market Hopes for Bull Run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
The Richest 1% of People Amassed Almost Two-Thirds of New Wealth Created in the Last Two Years, Oxfam Says
Since 2020, the richest 1% of people have accumulated close to two-thirds of all new wealth created around the world, a new report from Oxfam says. Taxes must be increased for the ultra-rich as a "strategic precondition to reducing inequality and resuscitating democracy," Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International said.
The Big Risk in the Most-Popular, and Aging, Big Tech Default Email Programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It
Sustainable office space is on the top of many companies' wish lists as they look to hit net-zero targets, but price, scarcity and aesthetics can be barriers to relocating. London buildings with green credentials are 26% more expensive than those without, according to data from investment research company MSCI. But...
A Loving Dad and His Injured Son Pay War's Costs in Ukraine
In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei, 64, never scolded Vitalii for choosing to go to war. Even now, despite the damage done to his son's brain by an exploding artillery shell, Serhii feels pride, not pity.
