EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 85-84, the Cougars’ first win over a ranked team since 1998. WSU won despite giving up a 14-point lead in the final four minutes, allowing the tying free throws with 0.1 left in regulation and surviving an Oregon shot in the closing seconds of overtime. The Cougars never trailed in the extra session that started with a Clark layup for a 78-76 lead. Down four, Te-Hina Paopao hit a 3 for the Ducks and then the Cougars threw the ball away, giving Oregon a chance to win with 12.8 seconds to go. Paopao’s shot rolled off the rim and Johanna Teder corralled the rebound as time ran out. Endyia Rogers scored 33 points.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO