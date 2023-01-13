Read full article on original website
Related
East Valley Tribune
Sign theft charge against September is dropped
When Councilman Scott September left office last week, he no longer had a cloud hanging over his head. That’s because a misdemeanor case accusing him of tempering with campaign signs during the August Primary went away. “This case was reviewed and prosecution declined on Dec. 15, 2022,” Phoenix city...
AZFamily
Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
5 bills attempting to modify Arizona's criminal justice system this session
PHOENIX — This year's legislative session is well underway and Arizona's lawmakers have begun making proposals for adjusting the state's criminal justice system. Lots of bills get introduced at the start of each legislative session and many end up going nowhere near the governor's desk. But here are some...
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder says eliminating ‘late early ballots’ could improve elections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer proposes several changes to election laws in a report released Thursday morning, including a suggestion to stop voters from dropping off early ballots on Election Day. The proposals range from administrative to letting independents vote in any political party’s presidential preference election, typically held in March.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
AZFamily
Consumer Reports warns shoppers of buy now, pay later plans
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New Report
Arizona is experiencing a rapid rise in homelessness, according to a new report released by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the state is outpacing almost the entirety of the rest of the country.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
YAHOO!
Mesa mom accused of biting, strangling, hitting daughter during argument
A Mesa mom was arrested after her daughter alleged to police that her mom strangled her and hit her during an argument about household chores. Sara Magdaleno, 40, had gotten into an argument with her 17-year-old daughter over household chores on Sunday at their Mesa home, according to a Maricopa County Superior Court document.
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12news.com
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County detention officer arrested, accused of drug-related offenses
The detention officer was busted by his own agency, and he is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Lower Buckeye Jail. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist arrested after shooting into car on I-17 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after reportedly firing a gun several times into a car on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Kyle Hart was riding his motorcycle on the I-17 near Loop 101 around 2:30 a.m. when he fired multiple gunshots into a car. DPS doesn’t know why Hart shot at the car but says he had prior contact with the driver off the highway.
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s why Metro Phoenix is on the way to becoming a Tier 1 market
After the pain of the Great Recession, Arizona resolved to reinvent and diversify its industrial landscape to create a more resilient economy and put itself on the path to becoming a Tier 1 market. No single person or entity can take sole credit for this shift in priorities; it was made possible through the partnerships between municipalities, economic developers, lawmakers, educators and the taxpayers.
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
Pregnant woman, 2 teenagers, among 4 shot overnight in Phoenix
TEMPE, Ariz. — A pregnant woman and two teenagers were among four people shot at a townhome in Phoenix on Sunday night. Police are still looking for suspects. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking area of an townhome complex near 48th Street and Broadway Road, police on the scene said.
Comments / 10