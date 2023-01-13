Read full article on original website
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Supplies assist in loss
Kessel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers. Kessel has found a groove on offense lately, logging four points over his last four games. The 35-year-old winger helped out on a Paul Cotter tally in the second period of this contest. For the season, Kessel has mainly struggled in a bottom-six role, producing seven goals, 11 helpers, 81 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 44 contests.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Makes history once again
Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers. The future Hall of Famer banged home the rebound of his own blocked shot late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, but it was all the offense the Capitals could muster against Carter Hart. Ovechkin has now reached the 30-goal plateau in an incredible 17 seasons, tying the NHL record held by Mike Gartner, and he has 810 tallies for his career as he continues to march toward Wayne Gretzky and 894. Up next on the milestone checklist for Ovie -- he needs eight more points to tie Chicago legend Stan Mikita at 1,467, and 15th place on the all-time list.
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday
Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
DENVER — Goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic will remain in the Detroit Red Wings' system after clearing waivers. General manager Steve Yzerman placed Nedeljkovic on waivers Sunday, and no team put in a claim for him by Monday's 2 p.m. deadline. While Nedeljkovic stays on the payroll, this does clear a path to take him...
Josh Giddey has been unstoppable during OKC’s Eastern Conference Road Trip.
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Agrees to contract with Nats
Finnegan signed a one-year, $2.325 million contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Finnegan collected 11 saves for the Nationals last season, posting a 3.51 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 66.2 innings along the way. He is likely the favorite to open 2023 as the club's closer, although the leash wouldn't figure to be long.
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Gets call to active roster
The 49ers elevated Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad Friday for Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Seahawks. Coleman made five appearances during the 2022 regular season, totaling 12 rushing attempts for 26 yards and three receptions for 44 yards across 30 offensive snaps. The 49ers' running back room is healthy, so the veteran running back figures to operate as an emergency option behind Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Listed as questionable
Markkanen (hip) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Markkanen was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a hip injury and may miss a second straight game due to the issue. If he's sidelined again, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ochai Agbaji would be candidates for increased roles.
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
Magic's Gary Harris: Actually on injury report
Harris is now questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets due to mallet finger on his shooting hand, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris was left off the Magic's initial injury report but has now been added to the list. He exited Friday's game early due to the injury, and it appears that further evaluation discovered he is dealing with mallet finger. Considering the injury is on his shooting hand, it's unclear if he will be able to play Sunday or if he is facing a longer absence.
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Inks deal for 2023
Varsho agreed to a one-year, $3.05 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Recently acquired by the Blue Jays from the Diamondbacks, Varsho was able to come to terms with his new team in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The 26-year-old had a .235/.302/.443 slash line with 27 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 151 games last season, and he's expected to open 2023 as Toronto's primary left fielder.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Now listed as questionable
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Heat due to left knee soreness, but he was initially left off the injury report for Saturday, suggesting the issue was minor. However, the MVP candidate is now back on the report and in danger of missing a second straight game. He hasn't missed back-to-back contests since Nov. 9 and 11, so another absence would certainly be discouraging. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely ahead of Saturday's early tipoff.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Not returning Saturday
Gobert won't return to Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Gobert played 13 minutes in the first half before sustaining the injury and giving way to Naz Reid open the third quarter. The 7-foot-1 center finished Saturday's contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal, and his status now bears watching ahead of Monday's game against the Jazz in Minnesota. The Timberwolves should provide an update on Gobert's status Sunday.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
Mariners' Tom Murphy: Strikes deal with Mariners
Murphy (shoulder) and the Mariners agreed on a one-year, $1.625 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Murphy and the team will avoid arbitration with the deal they struck Friday. The catcher had to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery in late June, but he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign. Murphy batted .303 with a solo homer and nine runs scored over 33 at-bats in 14 games with Seattle last season.
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Reaches deal with St. Louis
Knizner agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Knizner appeared in a career-high 97 games last season and had a .215/.301/.300 slash line with four home runs and 25 RBI. He'll remain the No. 2 catcher despite the retirement of Yadier Molina since the Cardinals signed Willson Contreras in free agency.
