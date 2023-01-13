Read full article on original website
Bitcoin fails to convince that bottom is in with $12K ‘still likely’
Bitcoin (BTC) may be circling its highest levels in months, but few are convinced that the bull market is back. Ahead of a key weekly close, BTC/USD remains near $21,000, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows, with analysts nervous about the good times ending all too soon. Bitcoin...
Alameda Research had a $65B secret line of credit with FTX: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) reportedly ordered Gary Wang, co-founder of the crypto exchange, to open a $65 billion “secret backdoor line of credit” for Alameda Research, according to FTX attorney Andrew Dietderich. The attorney disclosed the information during a Delaware bankruptcy court hearing on Jan. 11,...
Alameda Research liquidators lost $72K during fund consolidation attempt
The liquidators of Alameda Research continue to encounter obstacles in their efforts to recover funds for creditors. Crypto analytics firm Arkham disclosed on Twitter that the liquidators lost $72,000 worth of digital assets on the decentralized finance (DeFi) lending platform Aave while trying to consolidate funds into a single multisignature wallet.
Bitcoin price blasts past $21K as 3-day short liquidations near $300M
Bitcoin (BTC) continued a stunning comeback on Jan. 14 as $21,000 appeared for the first time since early November. Bitcoin cracks key trend line for first time since $69K. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit highs of $21,247 on Bitstamp overnight. The pair had...
Bitcoin price breakout or bull trap? 5K Twitter users weigh in
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at its highest levels in over two months, but the phrase on every trader’s lips is “bull trap.”. After delivering 25% returns in a single week, BTC/USD remains under suspicion among Bitcoin bear market survivors. Bitcoin bull trap fails to convince. It has been...
Bitcoin price rally over $21K prompts analysts to explore where BTC price might go next
After Bitcoin (BTC) hit a yearly high of $21,095 on Jan. 13, where is it headed next?. Bitcoin is currently witnessing an uptick in bullish momentum after the positively perceived Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was followed by a strong rally across the crypto market. The recent rally in Bitcoin...
5 altcoins that could breakout if Bitcoin price stays bullish
The cryptocurrency markets have made a strong comeback in the past few days. That drove the total crypto market capitalization to $995 billion on Jan. 14, according to CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin (BTC) led the recovery from the front, skyrocketing above $21,000 on Jan. 14. After the sharp rally, the big...
Can Canada stay a crypto mining hub after Manitoba’s moratorium?
Canada has remained a peculiar regulatory alternative to the neighboring United States in regard to cryptocurrency. While its licensing process has become more stringent than in some countries, Canada was the first to approve direct crypto exchange-traded funds. State pension funds have invested in digital assets, and crypto mining firms have moved to the country to take advantage of the cool temperatures and cheap energy prices.
BTC price cancels FTX losses — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week at new 2023 highs, but still divides opinion after a blistering price rally. In what is shaping up to be the antidote to last year’s slow bleed to lower prices, January has delivered the volatility Bitcoin bulls were hoping for — but can they sustain it?
Bitcoin could see $25K by March 2023 as US dollar prints ‘death cross’ — Analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) shows the potential of stretching its ongoing price recovery to $25,000 by March, based on a mix of bullish technical and macro indicators. First, Bitcoin's potential to hit $25,000 comes from its exit from a prevailing descending channel range. Notably, BTC’s price broke out of the range late...
Total crypto market cap closes in on $1T right as Bitcoin price moves toward $20K
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached its highest level in over two months on Jan. 13 after breaking above the $900 billion mark on Jan. 12. While the 15.5% year-to-date gain sounds promising, the level is still 50% below the $1.88 trillion crypto market cap seen before the Terra-Luna ecosystem collapsed in April 2022.
Scaramucci to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US boss
SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci is investing in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. Scaramucci told Bloomberg in an email that he would be investing his own personal funds to support ex-FTX US president Brett Harrison’s new venture, which was revealed just three weeks after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
California cannabis producer adopts blockchain to track its weed
A California-based cannabis nursery has turned to blockchain and smart contracts to verify the authenticity of its medicinal plants. The cannabis nursery, known as Mendocino Clone Company, was named in a partnership announcement from the EMTRI project and tech firm Global Compliance Applications on Jan. 13. It will be harnessing...
How crypto tokens (but not Bitcoin) will outperform stocks in 2023 — Arca’s CIO explains
Digital assets will largely decouple from traditional equity markets in 2023, believes Arca chief investment officer Jeff Dorman. Discussing his outlook for 2023 in a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Dorman argued that as the global economy enters a recession this year, equities will be negatively affected while some cryptocurrencies will perform well. The value of the latter, he explained, is determined not only by macroeconomic factors but also by their utility within their respective ecosystems, which would remain unaltered in a recession.
Monex wants to buy FTX Japan amid bankruptcy proceedings: Report
FTX Japan, one of the four FTX assets put on sale, caught the eye of Monex Group, an online brokerage firm based in Tokyo. In an interview with mainstream media outlet Bloomberg, Monex CEO Oki Matsumoto said that they are interested and expressed that it will be a “very good thing” for them if there will be less competition within the local market.
3 blockchain use cases that extend beyond crypto
Blockchain use cases have expanded far beyond cryptocurrency in recent years, with multiple industries embracing the technology in a wide range of fields, including healthcare, logistics and financial services. There are many factors behind the hype. Blockchains are decentralized, transparent and increase the capacity of a whole network, opening a...
What is regenerative finance (ReFi), and how does it impact NFTs and Web3?
In many countries, millions of people clack basic equitable access to the financial services that would allow them to meet their daily needs. On this week’s episode of NFT Steez, hosts Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond meet with Mashiat Mutmainnah to discuss how regenerative finance (ReFi) can provide more accessibility and inclusivity to blockchain technology.
Interest-bearing bonds-backed tokens: Generate yield using tokens backed by sovereign bonds
Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Jan. 13, 2023 – Decentralized finance (DeFi) innovator Mimo is launching “KUMA Protocol” — the first DeFi protocol issuing tokens backed by regulated nonfungible tokens (NFTs) — themselves supported by sovereign bonds. This launch comes as the Financial Market Authority of Liechtenstein approved Mimo for providing blockchain-related services from January 2023.
CBDCs not worth the costs and risks, says former BoE advisor
Central banks worldwide are pushing forward with digital asset projects despite the various crypto industry implosions of the past 12 months. China has rolled out its central bank digital currency (CBDC) to several cities and made it available for use at the Winter Olympics. Many other central banks, including the...
DeFi was the most attacked ecosystem in 2022: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The DeFi ecosystem started 2023 on a bullish note, similar to the broader cryptocurrency market. However, the bullish start to the year didn’t...
