ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe

By The Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZR42_0kDHP1zI00

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, Japanese media reported Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting Abe with a homemade gun as the former leader was making a campaign speech in July outside a train station in Nara in western Japan.

Later that month, Yamagami was sent to an Osaka detention center for a nearly six-month mental evaluation, which ended Tuesday. Yamagami is back in police custody in Nara.

Prosecutors said results of his mental evaluation showed he is fit to stand trial. Yamagami was also charged with violating a gun control law.

Police have said Yamagami told them that he killed Abe, one of Japan's most influential and divisive politicians, because of Abe's apparent links to a religious group that he hated. In his statements and in social media postings attributed to him, Yamagami said he developed a grudge because his mother had made massive donations to the Unification Church that bankrupted his family and ruined his life.

Some Japanese have expressed sympathy for Yamagami, especially those who also suffered as children of followers of the South Korea-based Unification Church, which is known for pressuring adherents into making big donations and is considered a cult in Japan.

Thousands of people have signed a petition requesting leniency for Yamagami, and others have sent care packages to his relatives or the detention center.

The investigation into the case has led to revelations of years of cozy ties between Abe's governing Liberal Democratic Party and the church since Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan in the 1960s over shared interests in conservative and anti-communist causes.

Current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's popularity has plunged over his handling of the church controversy and for insisting on holding a rare, controversial state funeral for Abe.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Washington Examiner

Iran punishes Belgian with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for alleged espionage

Iran is punishing a Belgian national with 74 lashes and 40 years in prison for espionage charges, according to state media. Olivier Vandecasteele, a 41-year-old former Belgian aid worker who has been imprisoned since last February, received the sentence along with a $1 million fine for charges pertaining to the espionage accusations, per Al Jazeera. The verdict can be appealed.
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly Read more... The post World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
The Associated Press

Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran’s ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran, now in their fourth month. Demonstrators are calling for the downfall of its Islamic Republic and are challenging its hardline establishment. The demonstrations outside of the French embassy follow previous attempts by Iran’s rulers to mobilize their supporters in counter-demonstrations. Hundreds of protesters, including students from seminary schools, shouted “Death to France” and accused French President Emmanuel Macron of insulting Iran while urging Paris to stop “animosity” toward Tehran. Police officers, some of whom appeared to be holding images of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, kept the demonstrators at a distance from the embassy building.
The Independent

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro to be investigated as part of inquiry into January 8 riot

Brazil’s supreme court has ordered that the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, be included in an investigation of the 8 January riots in Brasilia.On Friday, Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved a request from the prosecutor-general and said that Mr Bolsonaro will be investigated as part of an inquiry into the alleged attempt to topple the country’s new government.The prosecutor-general’s office cited a video Mr Bolsonaro posted on his Facebook two days after the riot of 8 January. The video purportedly claimed that president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva — who defeated Mr Bolsonaro in the October election — wasn’t voted...
msn.com

The Taliban woo China as ISIS threat grows

While turning a blind eye to the starving Afghan population, on Jan. 4, a Taliban senior leader professed the group has an "obligation" to protect Chinese nationals looking to invest in the country’s mineral and oil wealth. The comment comes on the heels of a December attack that targeted...
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy