Spending on Compute and Storage Cloud Infrastructure Continues Strong Growth as Supply Chain Delivery Improves in the Third Quarter of 2022, According to IDC

Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 28.5% in Fourth Quarter of 2022 and 16.2% for the Year
Worldwide PC shipments totaled 65.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022, a 28.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. This marks the largest quarterly shipment decline since Gartner began tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s. For the year, PC shipments reached 286.2 million units in 2022, a 16.2% decrease from 2021.
ASAP: New NSF center tackling microelectronic chips’ energy efficiency
Microelectronic chips based on semiconductor technology are everywhere—not just in computers and smartphones, but in everything from cars to home appliances. Unfortunately, as they become more and more foundational to modern life, they’re consuming increasing amounts of energy. That’s costly, bad for the environment, and a bottleneck for future innovation.
