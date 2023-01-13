Read full article on original website
Related
4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday
<p>The Vikings lost the second seed when they lost the game in Green Bay in Week 17. That loss may</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/4-beloved-vikings-could-play">4 Beloved Vikings Could Play Their Final Home Game on Sunday</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
US News and World Report
Cowboys' Brett Maher Misses 4 Extra Points, Converts 5th Try
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
Comments / 0