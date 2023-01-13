Read full article on original website
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
How the Vic Fangio News Affects Broncos’ Path to Sean Payton
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has signaled a clear intention to end his one-year sabbatical from the NFL by interviewing with the Carolina Panthers. Standing on its own, that wouldn't send that much of a ripple through Broncos Country, but Fangio is rumored to be Sean Payton's hand-picked choice to be his next defensive coordinator.
Front-runner reportedly emerging to land Sean Payton in 2023
Sean Payton is one of the most coveted NFL coaching candidates in 2023, fielding interview requests from around the league.
Cormani McClain flip trending from Miami football to Colorado
Ahead of his second commitment date on Sunday, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is projected to flip from the Miami football program to Colorado. McClain committed to Miami on October 27 after being heavily projected to commit to Florida. The McClain recruitment has been mercurial. McClain has reiterated his commitment to...
Broncos head coach search: 4 down, 4 to go in round 1
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner has formed a tight circle around the Broncos’ head coach search this year. The team used six to eight people in its committee last year with general manager George Paton stating in a news conference two weeks ago that he was the one who hired Nathaniel Hackett.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson and Sam Hubbard flipped the script for Cincinnati in the fourth quarter as the Ravens prepared to score a go-ahead touchdown. Sam Hubbard returned a forced fumble from Logan Wilson 98-yards for a touchdown to take a 24-17 in favor of the Bengals. Ravens quarterback...
Broncos Reportedly Deny 1 Team's Request To Interview Coach
On Friday, the Falcons requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. However, that interview is not expected to happen. According to multiple reports, the Broncos plan to block the Falcons' request to interview Evero. Evero is currently a ...
How Good of A Fit Would Mike LaFleur Be With Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry this season from the team that won the Super Bowl just a year ago, and now they look to right the ship this offseason. One of the first steps they will likely take is hiring an offensive coordinator to turn things around on offense. With Liam Coen returning to Kentucky after just one season as the Rams' offensive coordinator, the job is open once again.
Position Breakdown for Eagles-Giants and Which Team Has the Edge
Here is an early look at how the Eagles and Giants match up by position as they prepare to play in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday (8:15 p.m./FOX) at Lincoln Financial Field:. OFFENSE. QUARTERBACK. NYG: Daniel Jones. PHI: Jalen Hurts. The shoulder injury Hurts is playing through could bring...
How Giants Changed Up Offensive Game Plan in Win Over Vikings
The New York Giants must have really liked their Week 16 offensive game plan they ran against the Minnesota Vikings because they came out in their Wild Card matchup with a very similar plan with a few tweaks here and there. What made the plan so successful this time around?...
Ravens — Bengals Inactives: Will OLB David Ojabo Boost Baltimore’s Pass Rush?
Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is active for the second straight week. Ojabo had a strip-sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week and he is looking to have similar success in this Wild-Card matchup. Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is also active for the second straight week. He...
Giants-Eagles Divisional Game Set for Saturday Night
The New York Giants will have a short work week ahead of their divisional playoff round against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the NFL announced that the Giants will play their game on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX. The Jaguars and Chiefs will be the early...
Watch: Zac Taylor Hands Out Wild Card Game Balls In Postgame Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals outlastedBaltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to win playoff games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Head coach Zac Taylor and the rest of the team celebrated accordingly in the postgame locker room. Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this...
Trevor Lawrence Bounces Back From First-Half Adversity to Win First NFL Playoff Game
View the original article to see embedded media. From four interceptions in the first half to three touchdown passes in the second half, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence helped engineer the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. The Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to beat the...
A Massive Disparity on Defense
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ defense was the NFL’s best this season. And the worst. No team was better when it came to stopping the run. Opponents averaged 76.9 yards per game and 3.35 yards per carry. At the same time, every team was better against the...
Three Takeaways from Giants’ 31-24 Win Over Minnesota
By now, the recurring theme among the critics is that the "rebuilding" New York Giants just aren't good enough to be in the playoffs, win games, or do much of anything, for that matter. The Giants obviously think otherwise and have shown in their first season under general manager Joe...
NFL coaching predictions 2023: Projecting next Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos head coaches
There were five NFL coaches fired this season, kicking off an active coaching carousel as teams hope to find the
Wild Sign Matt Boldy to Seven-Year Extension
One of the Wild's top young forwards will be staying in Minnesota for years to come. The Minnesota Wild started their week with a bang on Monday morning, agreeing to terms with promising youngster Matt Boldy on a seven-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $7 million. The...
