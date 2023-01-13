The Los Angeles Rams were a far cry this season from the team that won the Super Bowl just a year ago, and now they look to right the ship this offseason. One of the first steps they will likely take is hiring an offensive coordinator to turn things around on offense. With Liam Coen returning to Kentucky after just one season as the Rams' offensive coordinator, the job is open once again.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO