Factbox-How China Is Seeking to Boost Its Falling Birth Rate
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China saw its population fall by roughly 850,000 last year - its first drop in six decades that marks the start of an expected long-term decline in citizen numbers with major economic consequences. Following are key facts about the demographic crisis. ONE-CHILD POLICY. - China implemented...
India Tells IMF It Backs Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring Plan - Source
COLOMBO (Reuters) - India has informed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it will support Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the island nation races to secure a $2.9 billion bailout from the global lender. The country of 22 million people is...
Bank of Canada Names Economics Professor to Governing Council
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal to be a non-executive deputy governor and the sixth member of its policy-setting governing council for a two-year term, starting in March. Nicolas Vincent was named to take on its...
Futures slip ahead of Goldman, MS earnings as China data hits sentiment
Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures started the week lower ahead of quarterly results from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, with downbeat economic data from China denting investor sentiment globally on Tuesday.
European borrowers start year with record 170 billion euro debt sale spree
Jan 17 (Reuters) - European debt sales have had their fastest start to the year on record as governments and financial institutions take advantage of borrowing costs falling from multi-year highs.
Ukraine says Russian strike pattern suggests it is low on ballistic missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Russia is stepping up its use of S-300 and S-400 air defence systems to conduct strikes on ground targets, suggesting that Moscow’s stocks of ballistic missiles are running low, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman said on Monday.
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
Microsoft says it will roll out ChatGPT on its own AI service after reports it will invest $10 billion into OpenAI
Microsoft said Azure OpenAI is now generally available for everyone to use and it plans to make ChatGPT available through the service.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade blows
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Biden, House GOP trade blows Weekend air waves and social media were filled with barbed rhetoric and accusations so riddled with Washington-speak that few casual listeners can sort it…
Brexit: Can better UK-EU relations lead to NI Protocol deal?
Relations between the UK and the EU improved this week as they reached agreement on sharing trade data. It could pave the way to a wider deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol and, eventually, the political stalemate at Stormont. The controversial post-Brexit arrangement was originally agreed by the two sides...
Marketmind: Ugly Duckling
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Chinese economic data didn't come in worse than markets had feared, investors still couldn't come to terms with the scale of the economic pain being felt in the world's second-largest economy. China's growth in 2022...
UK pest-control firm made £9m from ‘VIP lane’ PPE deal during pandemic
PestFix had assets of £18,000 and 16 staff but won contracts worth £344m after being put on government’s high-priority supplier list
Top Brazil Court Greenlights Probe Of Bolsonaro For Riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
Could a possible Biden visit help break the Brexit logjam in Northern Ireland?
A prime minister, two foreign ministers, another top minister and a major opposition leader have all visited Northern Ireland this week, raising speculation of a long-awaited attempt to break the last major political logjam.
Dutch Trade Minister: Won't Summarily Agree to U.S. Rules on China Exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to the...
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
Ghana Extends Domestic Debt Exchange Deadline for Third Time
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday. The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion rescue package.
