US hostage envoy quietly traveled to Venezuela to see detained Americans
The US State Department's top official for hostage and detainee issues quietly traveled to Venezuela last month as efforts to bring home Americans wrongfully detained there continue.
Maduro’s newest foe: an in-home caregiver who fled Venezuela
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Like many of the 7 million Venezuelans who have abandoned their homeland in recent years, when Dinorah Figuera left behind her family and medical career in 2018 she was forced to accept meals from local charities and hop from one low-cost shared apartment to another upon arriving in Spain.
Washington Examiner
Forget Soledar: Russia cannot sustain the offensive initiative
Much is being written about Russia's claim to have captured Soledar, a town in southeastern Ukraine. Regardless of Kyiv's claims to the contrary, it seems likely that Russia has indeed taken the town or will do so in the very near future. Russia says it will now encircle Ukrainian forces...
Israel Is Now a Province of Red State America
On Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu and the most right-wing government in Israel’s history took office.Even before it was sworn in, the Cabinet-to-be had attained marked notoriety. A gaggle of mainstream Jewish leaders met at the Israeli embassy in D.C. to complain about the Jewish supremacist, and anti-LGBTQ policies favored by high-ranking ministers in the new government. Meanwhile, the White House has already held a high-level meeting to determine its approach to Netanyahu and his decidedly illiberal cast of coalition partners.The new crew’s marquee players tell the story. Itamar Ben-Gvir is the public security minister. In 2007, an Israeli court convicted him...
Biden Administration to 'Protect and Defend' Trump From Iran Revenge Threat
"Iran continues to plot against U.S. citizens and interests as so-called revenge for the death of Qassem Soleimani," the State Department told Newsweek.
Colombia's vice president says she was targeted with roadside bomb
Francia Marquez says her security team found more than 15 pounds of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home in what she describes as an assassination attempt.
UK sanctions Iran’s chief prosecutor after execution of British-Iranian national
The UK has sanctioned Iran’s prosecutor general after the “barbaric regime” executed a dual British-Iranian national on spy charges.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the move “underlines our disgust” at the decision to put Alireza Akbari to death.Prosecutor general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri is at the “heart of Iran’s use of the death penalty”, the Cabinet minister added.It comes after Iranian state media on Saturday announced that Mr Akbari, a former Tehran defence official who was seen by the Islamic Republic as a reforming moderate, had been hanged.The UK has sanctioned Iran'sProsecutor General.Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution.The...
Biden is throwing migrants under the bus to appease Republican fearmongering | Moustafa Bayoumi
The Biden administration criticizes conservatives as anti-immigrant – yet pursues policies not so different from Trump’s
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russians arrive
DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Alou Diallo says he was drinking tea with his family one morning last month when groups of “white soldiers” invaded his village in central Mali, setting fire to houses and gunning down people suspected of being Islamic extremists. He scrambled to safety in the bush, but his son was shot and wounded while fleeing, then was finished off as he lay on the ground.
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
US News and World Report
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid, Erdogan Says
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
The Jewish Press
2022 Immigration Leads to Decline in Israel’s Jewish Majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
US News and World Report
Biden to Expedite Deportation Relief for Migrants Caught up in Labor Abuses
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will speed up the deportation relief process for immigrants in the United States illegally who witness or experience labor abuses, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Friday. The streamlined process, outlined in a new webpage, aims to encourage immigrants to cooperate...
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
Venezuelans pouring into Juarez despite Title 42 restrictions in U.S.
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Enrique Valenzuela steps into the waiting room of Juarez’s Migrant Assistance Center and poses a question to two dozen people sitting there. “How many of you rode to Juarez on top of a train? Almost everyone in the room, including children, raise their hands. “Despite the United States keeping Title […]
International response to Ukraine ‘exposes double standards’ of most EU nations, says Human Rights Watch
The international response to the crisis in Ukraine came in for praise by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in its annual report, but the non-profit also notably accused EU nations of employing “double standards”.HRW said in its World Report 2023 released on Thursday that the response to Russia’s invasion should be widely implemented as European states came together to welcome refugees. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled across borders to take refuge in European countries after Vladimir Putin’s invasion in February 2022.“More than four million refugees from Ukraine – approximately 90 per cent of them women and children” crossed the...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-Brazil's Bolsonaro faces legal risks after losing immunity
BRASILIA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's loss of broad protections from prosecution when he stepped down on Sunday leaves him more exposed to criminal and electoral probes that could lead to his arrest or prevent him from running for office. Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist, left Brazil...
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
kalkinemedia.com
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
