Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66. POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Authorities revised the death toll from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday morning, said Tek Bahadur K.C., a senior administrative officer. Rescue workers at the site are also scouring the crash site for the flight data recorder for more clues on what caused the crash.

14 HOURS AGO